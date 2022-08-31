ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Claire, IA

Helping QCAWC is in the cards at Green Tree Brewery

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Po0w_0hcommGk00

Euchre players, get your (card) game face on and help support the QC Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC).

Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire is hosting a Euchre tournament on September 13 to raise funds for the Center. Buy in is $10 per player and there are cash prizes for first, second and third places, as well as for the biggest loser. Sign in starts at 6 p.m. and play starts at 6:30 p.m. Green Tree Brewery is located at 309 N. Cody Road in LeClaire.

For more information on QCAWC, click here or visit their Facebook page here . For more information on Green Tree Brewery, visit their website here or their or their Facebook page here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Henry takes Fallen Heroes Memorials at East Moline

As usual, the rumble of the high-powered Dynamic Power Street Stocks did not disappoint speeding around the high-banked quarter-mile East Moline Speedway oval during the 10th Fallen Heroes Memorial Sunday evening. Rob Henry maneuvered the low groove of the track enroute to the $1,001.01 top prize. “Wow, this is great,” Henry said in victory lane. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Mayhem Madness will roll into Davenport Speedway

Mayhem Madness will come to the Davenport Speedway on Saturday. Stock car fans are used to seeing one class at a time competing on an oval track. Mayhem Madness will feature seven classes of race cars on track competing against each other at one time. All drivers will race for a $2,000 top prize. To […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Section of Great River Trail to close Sept. 6-8

New signage is being installed on the Rock Island portion of the Great River Trail bike path, so the section in front of Modern Woodmen, 1701 First Street, will be closed starting on Tuesday, September 6. A crane will be used to install signage. Installation is expected to be completed by the end of the […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Greater Quad Cities I-Club hosts golf outing

The Greater Quad Cities I-Club will hold a golf outing at Glynn’s Creek on Monday, Sept. 12, at Glynns Creek Golf Course, 19251 290th St., Long Grove. Golf check-in is at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. A social hour will be 5 p.m. with a dinner at 5:30 p.m. Golf will include 18 […]
LONG GROVE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Le Claire, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local 4 WHBF

Trio of plant sales to green up your home

Plant lovers, mark Saturday, September 17 on your calendars. There will be not one, not two, but three plant sales that day in the Illinois Quad Cities where you can buy new plants to green up your indoor spaces before cold weather sets in. The Moline Horticulture Society is holding a plant sale at Moline’s […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Race, holiday affect RIPL hours

Downtown Rock Island events and the Labor Day holiday will affect hours at Rock Island Public Library locations. Due to the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix races, the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street, will close one hour early at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and remain closed on Saturday, September 3. The […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Cards#Tree#Green Tree Brewery#Qcawc#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

Augie women golfers finish 1st in 2 tourneys in a row

The Augustana Vikings women’s golf team took their second first place finish in as many tournaments over the weekend by winning their home Highland Classic by 40 strokes. The Vikings shot a team score of 296 on the first day of the tournament on Friday, setting a single day school record and narrowly beating the […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Rayapati gives thanks for successful Sesquicentennial

Dear Moline residents, greater Quad Cities community and visitors and guests: Those of us with stage and musical experience know that following a major performance, a certain melancholic feeling comes over the event planners and performers. There are no more rehearsal nights with friends, and the rush of adrenaline from performing before a live audience […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Pritzker among speakers at 53rd annual Labor Day Picnic

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will be among the Democratic candidates for office who will be attending the Salute to Labor 53rd Annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 5. The picnic takes place at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Learn to eat well during cancer treatments with Gilda’s Club

Gilda’s Club is hosting a free educational workshop called “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Eating Well” for anyone affected by cancer on Thursday, September 8 from 6-7:30 p.m., with dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, located at 1351 W Central Park Avenue, Suite 200, in Davenport. This program is being […]
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

QC Labor Day closings

QC Labor Day closings The following businesses and city/county offices have released their schedule adjustments for Labor Day, September 5. Illinois Moline All Black Hawk College (https://www.bhc.edu/) facilities will be closed Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. The college will reopen and classes will resume on Tuesday, September 6. Rock Island All Rock […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix thrills fans Sept. 1-4

The 27th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, the world’s largest karting street race, takes place September 1-4 featuring 18 racing classes. Admission is free and racing is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The schedule calls for morning practice and afternoon qualifying heat races on Saturday, with practice, opening ceremonies and […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Schram enjoys victory at East Moline Speedway

Dustin Schram drove turns three and four of East Moline Speedway a little differently Sunday evening. Working the steering wheel, he used the upper racing grooves and sped to the 25-lap Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Model season championship feature win. “Wow, we really actually have struggled recently, but put a lot of work into this […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

RIMSD State of the Schools address Sept. 6

Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District #41, will present the 27th annual State of the Schools address on Tuesday, September 6 at the joint Rock Island Rotary Club/Rock Island Kiwanis Club meeting at the QC Botanical Center, 2525 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. The meeting will begin at 12 p.m. and […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Scott County Park Pool announces end of season hours

Scott County Park Pool has announced their end of season hours through Monday, September 5. They will be closed on weekdays and open weekends (Saturday-Sunday) from 12-7 p.m. They will be open on Labor Day, September 5 from 12-7 p.m. The pool is located at 18850 270th Street in Eldridge. For more information, call (563) […]
ELDRIDGE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

ISP releases results of enforcement patrols for August

Captain Jason Dickey, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 7 Commander, has announced the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) that was held in Rock Island County from the late night hours of August 26 to the early morning hours of August 27. The checkpoint was conducted by District 7 officers at Illinois Route 92 […]
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

McDermand surges late for 1st Xtreme Outlaw win

On Friday night the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota welcomed a sixth winner to Victory Lane in the sixth race in Series history. Becoming the fifth and final leader of an action-packed debut at Iowa’s Davenport Speedway, Chase McDermand, of Springfield, IL, methodically picked his way forward amid one of the most heated battles […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Road open in Walcott

The Scott County Secondary Roads Department has announced that 60th Avenue between Memorial Drive and 165th Street, south of Walcott is now open. The road had been closed since Monday, June 20th for a culvert replacement.
WALCOTT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy