ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Tillis, Budd question Biden administration on legal status of suspects in Wake deputy’s killing

By Avi Bajpai
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBoCH_0hcomcRU00

Two Republicans on Capitol Hill requested information from federal immigration officials on Wednesday about the two men charged with killing a Wake County sheriff’s deputy this month.

Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Ted Budd, who is running for an open Senate seat this November, said they had requested the Department of Homeland Security provide all “alien files and all relevant and pertinent information” for Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin Sotelo, 29, both of whom were indicted and charged with murder after Deputy Ned Byrd was found shot multiple times on Aug. 12.

Arturo Marin Sotelo is also charged with “possession of a firearm by an illegal alien” tied to a 2021 traffic stop, The News & Observer reported.

Tillis and Budd also requested the same information for 18-year-old Rolando Marin Sotelo, who was arrested on Aug. 16 for an unrelated federal charge of “possession of ammunition by an illegal alien,” The N&O reported last week.

In their letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Tillis and Budd said they wanted information about the three brothers’ legal status after media reporting gave them “reason to believe that one or more of the Marin-Sotelo brothers may be in the country illegally.” They linked in their news release to an N&O story.

“This raises significant questions about how they entered the country, why they were able to remain in the United States, and whether robust immigration enforcement would have apprehended them sooner and prevented the death of Deputy Byrd,” Tillis and Budd wrote in the letter.

The letter came on the same day Tillis and Budd participated in a discussion with North Carolina sheriffs and state lawmakers on the “need for commonsense legislation at the state and federal level” to prevent illegal immigration.

Byrd was found dead outside his unmarked sheriff’s office SUV in southeastern Wake County by another deputy early on the morning of Aug. 12, approximately two hours after he responded to a nearby domestic incident. Byrd had pulled over to enter notes from the incident and didn’t respond to a dispatcher trying to check in.

The two brothers charged with killing Byrd, Alder Alfonso Marin Sotel and Arturo Marin Sotelo, were identified after federal officials assisting with the investigation used cellphone usage data from the area where Byrd was found to narrow down suspects, The N&O reported.

Both brothers are currently being held in Wake County jail without bail. If convicted of murder, the brothers could face the death penalty or life in prison.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has said she expects to make a decision in the next three months over whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Comments / 13

Tanner
4d ago

Wake and Raleigh are sanctuaries for radical Roy Coopers flood of illegals.

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wake County, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Ted Budd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Murder#Politics Federal#Violent Crime#Politics Whitehouse#Republicans#Capitol Hill#Senate#Dhs
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: North Carolina police chief says he and his four staff quit after 'hostile' black town manager gave them 'crazy write-ups' for speaking to business owners while on duty and they feared she would fire them

A police chief claims that he and four other staff members quit after their ‘hostile’ black town manager gave them ‘crazy write-ups’ for speaking to the public while on duty, as she was fired from her job following the resignations. Ex-chief Josh Gibson of Police in...
KENLY, NC
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Biden Laid the Trap. Trump Walked Into It.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton warned that Donald Trump was a fool who could be baited with a tweet. This past Thursday night, in Philadelphia, Joe Biden upped the ante by asking, in effect: What idiot thing might the former president do if baited with a whole speech? On Saturday night, the world got its answer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
10K+
Followers
442
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy