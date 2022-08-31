Read full article on original website
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 150 New Permanent Location Closings as Stocks Plunge
Analysts report the strategic action may be the company’s last grasp at remaining in business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and BusinessInsider.com.
Bed, Bath & Beyond exec jumps from Tribeca apartment building as business struggles
The chief financial officer and executive vice president at Bed, Bath & Beyond fell to his death from the 18th story of a Tribeca apartment building on Friday.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store Closures
The tragedy is suspected to have resulted from the company’s most recent earnings report that led to the location shutterings. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYShutterstock.
