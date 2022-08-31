Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Cool off at California Welcome Center cooling station in Ridgecrest
With a heat warning in effect through Tuesday, the California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest is doing double duty as a cooling station. The center is open 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and will be open on Labor Day. The center is located at 880 N. China Lake Blvd. in Ridgecrest...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department logs for Sept. 3 & 4
Officer initiated activity at W Coso Av/N Helena St, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Checks Ok. Occurred at Panda Express on S China Lake Bl. . AOA - SIDE DOOR. . Disposition: False Alarm. 01:13 MEDICAL AID 2209030003. Occurred at China Lake Trailer Park on W Moyer Av. . Cellular E911 Call:...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
City continues to collect community feedback
The city of Ridgecrest is continuing to collect community feedback as part of a larger plan to improve public outreach and foster communication with residents, including using social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tik-Tok Anyone interested in taking the survey can do so on the city website at...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 9/6/2022 – 9/9/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of September 6 – September 9, 2022. There will be no work on the state highway system due to the Labor Day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Council to talk tennis courts, sewer Wed.
In what may be a short agenda, the Ridgecrest City Council Sept. 7 will be asked to approve a $217,000 contract with Willdan Engineering for upgrades to Leroy Jackson Park. The project includes repair and replacement of six tennis courts. The funding will come a Cal Trans for a Local...
Comments / 0