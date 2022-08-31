ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Marion County Sheriff's Office continues sex offender sweeps on northwest side

By Kaitlyn Kendall
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff's Office continued Operation Watchful Eye on Wednesday with a sex offender sweep in Pike Township on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The sweep resulted in 17 compliancy checks, three warrant service attempts, two warrant arrests for failure to register and a new investigation was opened for failure to register, according to the sheriff's office.

Last week, the sheriff's office started Operation Watchful Eye to check on the more than 1,800 sexual and or violent offenders in the county. The office focused its efforts last week near Brookside Park.

When WRTV spoke with the Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal last week, he said they were going to continue the operation this week.

PREVIOUS | 'We don't want you here': Sheriff says over 1,800 sex offenders live in Marion Co., 52% aren't from here

There are currently 1,825 sexual or violent offenders living in Marion County, 52% of which were convicted and sentenced from another state or another county, according to the sheriff's office. That figure is up from 42% a year ago.

Forestal said he believes part of the reason is because of the number of residents in Marion County.

"It's easier to hide here. If you live in Tipton they're going to know you. If you come and mix among 900,000 to one million people you may not," Forestal said.

He also says he believes there are too many programs conveniently located by the State government within Marion County saying they can use the bus lines.

Marion County residents can search for registered sex offenders living in their neighborhoods on the sheriff's office's website .

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith assisted with this report.

Comments / 7

Current Publishing

Fishers Police Dept. warns of dangerous drug

The Fishers Police Dept. is warning parents, students and young adults about a dangerous new drug called rainbow fentanyl that has been appearing in communities nationwide. Rainbow fentanyl, a brightly colored form of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, is being sold as pills, powder and blocks that somewhat resemble sidewalk chalk. Law enforcement believes the new form of fentanyl is reported to look like, and could be mistaken for, candy — especially around children. Police believe the new appearance is a tactic by dealers to attract younger, less assuming customers, according to a press release from the FPD.
FISHERS, IN
wrtv.com

Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRTV

WRTV

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

