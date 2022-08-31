Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers
In this Gulfshore Business report, a big-box store wants to expand but with more housing developments going up it’s making it harder for some businesses to grow. A Costco is not moving from the corner of U.S. 41 and Cypress Lake Drive to the farmland on the southeast corner of Gladiolus Road and Winkler Road.
Community Cat Trap-Neuter-Return Program — in Lee County Florida
Community Cat Trap-Neuter-Return Program reduces Lee County’s cat overpopulation problem and reduces the shelter intake of feral (un-owned) community cats for euthanasia. Cats breed faster than you can trap for eradication, and removing them simply allows for other new cats to re-populate the same area, known as the “Vacuum Effect.” With TNR, there are no more kittens. The colony numbers are gradually reduced, and annoying mating behaviors such as yowling, fighting, and urine marking stops. Most of all, it saves lives because there are not enough homes for all the kittens born each year.
Peter Greenberg Travel News
Eye on Travel — Fort Myers, Florida — September 3, 2022
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from Fort Myers, Florida. Peter has all the latest on the new Department of Transportation dashboard, and passenger rights for flight delays and cancellations, as well as an update on baggage thefts. Keith Barr, the CEO of Intercontinental Hotels, weighs in from London on hotel occupancy, hotel rates, and hotel recovery around the world, and how multigenerational trips have exploded. Matt Andres weighs in with the fascinating story of the Edison and Ford winter estates in Fort Myers. Joanne Miller stops by with the history of Fort Myers most people don’t know, especially what happened during the civil war. Don Dahler talks about his fascinating new book Fearless: Harriet Quimby a Life Without Limit, one of the trailblazing women pilots in early aviation. And Norman Love — talks about his favorite subject — chocolate. And he should know…He’s one of the most innovative chocolatiers in America. There’s all this and more on this week’s Eye on Travel.
Florida Weekly
More restaurants, businesses sign on at Founders Square
Q: Saw your post about space in Founders Square still open. Back in April, you said they had a lot of interest. Nothing coming soon?. Q: Is Lake Park Diner really opening at Founders Square? Anything else in the area anticipated? It’s so nice having things by me for once!
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hotel begins construction next to Bay House in North Naples
Site work began at the end of August for The Perry Hotel Naples, a seven-story hotel targeted to open in the first quarter of 2024 next to The Bay House restaurant in North Naples. “The Perry Hotel Naples will offer 160 rooms with world–class amenities, including distinctive food and beverage...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral PD helping you turn away unwanted visitors
The Cape Coral Police Department is partnering with the city to help you turn unwanted visitors away. CCPD and Cape Coral City are handing out bright yellow door hangers that can be recognized from the street to let solicitors know to skip your house. People can get the door hangers...
Tesla announces forthcoming Fort Myers service center
The automaker announced it signed a 10-year lease on a property on the 16000 block of Lee Rd. for a 44,800 square-foot facility.
happeningsmagazine.net
SW Florida Theatre Season Roundup for 2022-23
It’s time for our annual theatre season preview. This year, we have 21 of our area theatre organizations with more than 115 different productions. Southwest Florida is set to have a wonderful season of live theatre. So, without any further delay, let’s look at the new season of theatre.
tourcounsel.com
The Long Beach of Naples in Florida
Naples has become a popular yet fairly quiet coastal community in Southwest Florida. In recent years, rapid growth is being noted in terms of resorts, shopping malls, and golf courses. However, they are still a beach place first and foremost, and they want it to stay that way. The beaches...
WINKNEWS.com
License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood
The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
speedonthewater.com
Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location
When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 390X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New commercial center Ariva Plaza proposed in Golden Gate Estates
A new retail center proposed for the southwest corner of Golden Gate Boulevard and Everglades Boulevard in Golden Gate Estates is closer to reality. The Collier County Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve that the 5.4-acre parcel be rezoned as a commercial planned unit development to make way for what will be known as Ariva Plaza. The Board of County Commissioners will decide the issue at a later date.
WINKNEWS.com
2 garbage trucks catch fire at Waste Pro facility in south Fort Myers
Two Waste Pro garbage trucks have been destroyed after they caught fire at Waste Pro’s south Fort Myers facility. The South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue Service District responded to the fire just after 12:30 Sunday afternoon. They say two garbage trucks were ‘fully involved’ when they arrived. A nearby Waste Pro pickup truck was also damaged.
WINKNEWS.com
Water lily festival happening on Saturday and Sunday
Waterlily Weekend is happening Saturday and Sunday at Naples Botanical Garden. Many people look forward to seeing the beauty of tropical plants come to life at the Naples Botanical Garden. This labor day weekend people will see them firsthand as they tour the 170 acres they live at. But there’s...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rezoning in Cape Coral to attract more commercial development
Cape Coral leaders are concerned the city’s commercial development is being outpaced by its fast-moving residential market. The question as to how residents will have all their needs met without having to travel too far from home was posed during Wednesday’s city council meeting. Council unanimously approved two...
helpmechas.com
Coming Soon – Airline Will Offer Non Stop Between The Parlor City And The Sunshine State
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Fly BING with promotional one-way flights starting at $79 to Orlando and Fort Myers. Avelo Airlines today announced that it will begin serving Binghamton, New York with nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers, beginning this autumn. Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to Florida when service begins on November 16. Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft will fly the new routes twice weekly.
WINKNEWS.com
Two bears caught on camera in a driveway of a home in Naples
Two bears were caught on camera having the time of their lives in a driveway of a Naples home on Saturday morning. Neighbors said this isn’t the first time it’s happened in that community. Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra have lived in Naples for five years. They never would...
WINKNEWS.com
Lovers Key closed for swimming pending water testing
The Lovers Key State Park beach has been closed to swimming pending the results of testing from the Florida Department of Health. The beach was closed to swimming beginning on Saturday. The state has not said what they are testing the water for or if they have detected anything in the water.
VIDEO: ‘Trespasser’ in Florida woman’s yard turns out to be huge iguana
A Florida woman suspected a human intruder was invading her backyard, until a security camera revealed an uncommonly large green iguana. Marco Island resident Sheri Sotheby repeatedly heard sounds in her yard and feared the worst. “I’ve always been cautious because I constantly hear something out there,” she said.
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: Margarita’s – Quality, consistency and community
So, I have Mexican food on my mind about half the time. Therefore, I was super excited when I noted that I hadn’t been to Margarita’s in a while. So that’s our next dining destination. Before we delve into the food, I want to talk about the...
