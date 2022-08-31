ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Cowboys Quarterback's Comment On Jason Garrett Goes Viral

Ex-NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg has never been shy about speaking on his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. Over the weekend, Troy Aikman's backup shared a photo with the Hall of Famer and took a direct shot at longtime Cowboys coach Jason Garrett in the process. "Quarterback meetings don’t always have...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback, "Hard Knocks" Star

As expected, the Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran quarterback David Blough to their practice squad. Blough, who became a fan-favorite during this year's season of Hard Knocks, was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday. Blough, 27, will join the Vikings organization as the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Arch Manning Throw Went Viral Last Night

Arch Manning kicked off the 2022 season for Isidore Newman with a sharp performance on the road against Hahnville. Manning completed 8-of-14 pass attempts for 142 yards with three touchdowns. He also had 37 rushing yards. The best throw of the night for Manning was a beautiful strike to the...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"

Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Team Just Punted On 4th-And-Goal

Rutgers managed to do something this Saturday that college football fans don't see very often. The Scarlet Knights settled for a punt on fourth and goal. After gaining two yards on first and goal from Boston College's 10-yard line, Rutgers' offense started going backwards. An offensive pass interference on Johnny...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns poached a former Pittsburgh Steeler on Sunday afternoon. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is reporting that former Steelers offensive lineman Joe Haeg is signing with the Browns. This comes just a few days after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after he didn't make their 53-man...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Florida State's Mike Norvell Getting Crushed For Decision Before Halftime

Florida State is leading LSU 7-3 at halftime, but it could be 10-3 if the Seminoles elected to kick a field late in the second quarter. After LSU muffed a punt and FSU recovered, the Seminoles had the ball at the Tigers' 16-yard line. Florida State's offense gained eight yards on three plays, and on 4th-and-2, head coach Mike Norvell elected to go for it.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Floats Bold Running Back Trade For Browns

Part of what makes the Browns so effective on offense is their two-headed backfield of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one NFL analyst believes Cleveland needs to move off one of its top rushers. With the start of the season just around the corner, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski boldy...
CLEVELAND, OH
