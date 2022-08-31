ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
C. Difficile May Induce Some Colorectal Cancers

Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile), a bacterial species well known for causing diarrheal infections, could also drive colorectal cancer, especially in adults younger than fifty years old, according to data from the Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. “The uptick of individuals under age 50...
