Two Lost Hikers in Record High Temperatures
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office received a report about two missing hikers as Grand Valley Temperatures soared toward record high today.
More record highs could be broken this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More record heat is likely this week. Two days in the past week have tied record highs, and we’ve been close every day otherwise. This next week will largely be even hotter than last week, and record highs are more likely to be broken through at least Thursday, possibly even Friday. We have also extended our latest 100-degree reading of any year to September 5. The previous record latest 100-degree reading was on September 4, and we may extend it another day or two before all is said and done. Monday’s triple-digit high also extends our 100-degree season, the period from the first 100-degree day the last 100-degree day, to 87 days. That’s the longest 100-degree season on record at Grand Junction. The previous record was 77 days in 2002.
Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’
FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado state trooper is under investigation for lying. According to sister station KKCO in Grand Junction, Sgt. Aaron Laing is being investigated by Colorado State Patrol for allegedly changing a subordinate’s report. “One of our uniformed members discovered a change in the report of...
Body Found after Possible Road Rage in Montrose County
A tip led Montrose Sheriff's deputies to a body lying in the middle of a road
CSP Ongoing Investigation of a Fruita Trooper
The Colorado State Patrol provided KREX with a statement release over an on going investigation of a Fruita Trooper
Temperature shift late next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It seems like summer never ends, especially with the temperatures we have been feeling here in the Grand Valley. Hot temperatures and dry conditions have been the main story over this past week; unfortunately, this will be the story over the next several days. Today, in Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 98 and Montrose of 94. However, conditions have remained dry and clear skies continue to become present.
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
UPDATE: 3:26 p.m. Sept. 6 - MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in the first homicide in Montrose County in three years. Authorities state that the victim is 41-year-old Olathe, Colorado resident Jonas Najar Junior. Mark Miller, a 64-year-old Montrose man,...
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
‘Be prepared. Pay attention’
Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month is observed every year in September. Every 40 minutes a Colorado woman dies from ovarian cancer, according to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. There is no test for ovarian cancer so being aware of and tracking the symptoms is crucial. The...
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawaii’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Hawaii!. Hawaii is a seven-year-old male Shepard mix. Hawaii is a calm and friendly dog who loves others. He walks well on a leash and gets along great with other dogs and children. Hawaii is a very cuddly dog and would work well in any family.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gimme-Gimme’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gimme-Gimme!. Gimme-Gimme is a three-year-old cat who was found as stray near the Colorado National Monument, hungry and covered in fleas. She has since made a full recovery and is a healthy weight and no longer has any fleas.
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
UPDATE 11:44 a.m. - MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Troopers confirmed that a second person has died. Authorities stated that the two were both in the same vehicle and were from out of state. This story is developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta
DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Search and Rescue recovered the remains of a man killed in a car accident on the Colorado National Monument on Saturday. Park officials stated that a missing person report came in early Friday. The wreckage of a black four door vehicle was spotted by park rangers later the same day, and the body of a 29-year-old man was found inside.
Rifle police looking for man suspected of striking mother with vehicle
The Rifle Police Department is looking for a man suspected of striking his mother with a vehicle and fleeing arrest early Monday morning, a Rifle Police Department news release states. Police tried to pull over Tyson McLemee, 40, after he was wanted for striking his mother with a white Jeep...
Woman recovering from serious injuries following bear attack in Garfield Co.
NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman sustained serious injuries after she was attacked by a bear in New Castle. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the woman noticed the lid to her hot tub was partially removed. When she went outside to put the lid back on she The post Woman recovering from serious injuries following bear attack in Garfield Co. appeared first on KRDO.
WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s the simple things that one Grand Junction veteran credits for carrying him into his second century. On Sunday, Garrett Mathes’ family celebrated a life well lived with the hope of more to come. “Well, it’s just like any other day,” said Garrett....
