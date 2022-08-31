GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More record heat is likely this week. Two days in the past week have tied record highs, and we’ve been close every day otherwise. This next week will largely be even hotter than last week, and record highs are more likely to be broken through at least Thursday, possibly even Friday. We have also extended our latest 100-degree reading of any year to September 5. The previous record latest 100-degree reading was on September 4, and we may extend it another day or two before all is said and done. Monday’s triple-digit high also extends our 100-degree season, the period from the first 100-degree day the last 100-degree day, to 87 days. That’s the longest 100-degree season on record at Grand Junction. The previous record was 77 days in 2002.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO