Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

More record highs could be broken this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More record heat is likely this week. Two days in the past week have tied record highs, and we’ve been close every day otherwise. This next week will largely be even hotter than last week, and record highs are more likely to be broken through at least Thursday, possibly even Friday. We have also extended our latest 100-degree reading of any year to September 5. The previous record latest 100-degree reading was on September 4, and we may extend it another day or two before all is said and done. Monday’s triple-digit high also extends our 100-degree season, the period from the first 100-degree day the last 100-degree day, to 87 days. That’s the longest 100-degree season on record at Grand Junction. The previous record was 77 days in 2002.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’

FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado state trooper is under investigation for lying. According to sister station KKCO in Grand Junction, Sgt. Aaron Laing is being investigated by Colorado State Patrol for allegedly changing a subordinate’s report. “One of our uniformed members discovered a change in the report of...
FRUITA, CO
Grand Junction, CO
KJCT8

Temperature shift late next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It seems like summer never ends, especially with the temperatures we have been feeling here in the Grand Valley. Hot temperatures and dry conditions have been the main story over this past week; unfortunately, this will be the story over the next several days. Today, in Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 98 and Montrose of 94. However, conditions have remained dry and clear skies continue to become present.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night

A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
BASALT, CO
The Daily Planet

‘Be prepared. Pay attention’

Highway construction projects take a break during holiday weekends, a fact that should cheer drivers looking to make a speedy getaway. One of the most notorious spots to encounter a delay these days, for example, is U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. It’s a four-mile stretch of pavement on a crucial highway linking the Western Slope and the Front Range. It’s also the site of a major construction project, and, thus, a place where you can plan on a delay of at least 30 minutes on an east-to-west trip, on weekdays. (The alternative is to drive I-70 across the state, though occasional mudslides from burn scars have shut that major highway down altogether this summer.)
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month is observed every year in September. Every 40 minutes a Colorado woman dies from ovarian cancer, according to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance. There is no test for ovarian cancer so being aware of and tracking the symptoms is crucial. The...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawaii’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Hawaii!. Hawaii is a seven-year-old male Shepard mix. Hawaii is a calm and friendly dog who loves others. He walks well on a leash and gets along great with other dogs and children. Hawaii is a very cuddly dog and would work well in any family.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gimme-Gimme’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gimme-Gimme!. Gimme-Gimme is a three-year-old cat who was found as stray near the Colorado National Monument, hungry and covered in fleas. She has since made a full recovery and is a healthy weight and no longer has any fleas.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KXRM

Rangers help relocate black bear in Delta

DELTA, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) helped relocate a black bear boar that was discovered in a tree at Cleland Park Thursday evening. CPW and the Delta Police Department secured the area near Cleland Park while rangers safely tranquilized the bear for relocation. Rangers estimated the boar to be eight to ten years […]
DELTA, CO
nbc11news.com

Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Search and Rescue recovered the remains of a man killed in a car accident on the Colorado National Monument on Saturday. Park officials stated that a missing person report came in early Friday. The wreckage of a black four door vehicle was spotted by park rangers later the same day, and the body of a 29-year-old man was found inside.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle police looking for man suspected of striking mother with vehicle

The Rifle Police Department is looking for a man suspected of striking his mother with a vehicle and fleeing arrest early Monday morning, a Rifle Police Department news release states. Police tried to pull over Tyson McLemee, 40, after he was wanted for striking his mother with a white Jeep...
RIFLE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman recovering from serious injuries following bear attack in Garfield Co.

NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman sustained serious injuries after she was attacked by a bear in New Castle. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the woman noticed the lid to her hot tub was partially removed. When she went outside to put the lid back on she The post Woman recovering from serious injuries following bear attack in Garfield Co. appeared first on KRDO.
NEW CASTLE, CO
KJCT8

WW2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s the simple things that one Grand Junction veteran credits for carrying him into his second century. On Sunday, Garrett Mathes’ family celebrated a life well lived with the hope of more to come. “Well, it’s just like any other day,” said Garrett....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

