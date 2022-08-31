TONIGHT: Another clear night is predicted for the Northland, but it won’t be as cold as it was last night. Several towns, especially in the Iron Range area, fell to the upper 30s Saturday night because of the lake breeze, clear skies, and the passing of the cold front from Friday. Sunday night will not be as cold, but lows will still fall to below average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will continue to come off the lake from the northeast between 5-15 mph keeping the lake towns cool. With the clear skies expected, the aurora forecast has decent chances of seeing the northern lights tonight over the Northland.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO