cbs3duluth.com
Slight storm chance Friday night leads to a weekend cool down before Labor perks up again
A small low and its cold front are trying to kick up some storm chances as it runs by our region. Minnesota’s shot on Friday night is only 20% but the odds double to 40% for Wisconsin and Michigan. The chance goes away early Saturday and so do the warmer temperatures of Friday. The cold front will cut Saturday and Sunday highs down into the 60′s. But, temperatures will rebound by Labor Day back to the mid 70′s and low 80′s will be possible after that.
cbs3duluth.com
Warming trend begins on Labor Day reaching 80s by midweek with more sunshine
TONIGHT: Another clear night is predicted for the Northland, but it won’t be as cold as it was last night. Several towns, especially in the Iron Range area, fell to the upper 30s Saturday night because of the lake breeze, clear skies, and the passing of the cold front from Friday. Sunday night will not be as cold, but lows will still fall to below average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will continue to come off the lake from the northeast between 5-15 mph keeping the lake towns cool. With the clear skies expected, the aurora forecast has decent chances of seeing the northern lights tonight over the Northland.
cbs3duluth.com
Mid-to-lower 40s tonight with fall weather continuing through the holiday weekend
TONIGHT: The cold front from last night impacted the morning temperatures significantly with lots of towns especially in northern Minnesota falling to the lower 40s, and tonight will be no different. Temperatures will be on the colder side with lows falling to the mid 40s with some areas reaching the lower 40s. If you have sensitive plants, bring them inside or cover them up. Otherwise, it’ll be another quiet and clear night thanks to high pressure directly over the Lake Superior. Winds will continue to come off the lake from the northeast between 5-10 mph. By early Sunday morning, patchy fog could develop with temperatures and dewpoints being near each other.
