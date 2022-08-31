Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
A Security Security
Yesterday, US markets were closed for Labor Day, which means there was no pain or gain for our offshore portfolios. However, European indices fell and the Euro touched a new 20-year low after Gazprom (MCX: GAZP )'s indefinite halt of natural gas through a major pipeline. The Euro Stoxx 600 index and Germany's DAX were down, while the UK's FTSE bucked the trend and rose.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
investing.com
U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.55%
Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Oil & Gas , Telecoms and Technology sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.55% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index declined 0.41%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 0.74%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report. On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the Ethereum Merge and how it might impact the crypto market. To kick things off, we broke...
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 06.09.22
South African markets closed in the green yesterday, led by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ), Kumba Iron Ore (JO: KIOJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) gained 3.7%, 2.2% and 0.8%, respectively. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Royal Bafokeng...
investing.com
Trump media deal suffers blow as SPAC fails to win extension
(Reuters) -The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company failed on Tuesday to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which...
investing.com
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers
(Reuters) - Bitcoin's been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it's been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn't ventured far beyond that since June. That spells trouble...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
investing.com
US Firms With High Foreign Revenues More Challenged Than Domestic Peers - Jefferies
In a note focused on US equities, a Jefferies analyst stated that companies with high foreign revenues are likely to be more challenged than their domestic peers. "US financial conditions deteriorated last week led by a sell-off in credit," stated the analyst. "There has been a remarkable drop in the number of companies raising prices. The risk for our sector allocation and bias is not necessarily a recession but if US real wages meaningfully improve forcing the Fed to raise rates higher thereby putting pressure on multiples."
investing.com
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock SOS Limited Is Falling
SOS Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS) shares are trading lower by 6.50% to $5.32 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China. SOS Limited is also trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and...
investing.com
Global Ports Investments Plc (GLPRq)
(Reuters) - Global Ports Holding Plc said on Tuesday it had terminated talks with Swiss-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company which had approached the world's largest cruise... (Reuters) - Global Ports Holding PLC, the world's largest cruise port operator, said on Wednesday it had received an approach about a potential cash...
investing.com
Faraday Future Hits Record Low; Delays Start of Production
Electric Vehicle startup, Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) had a difficult start Tuesday, falling 8% in pre-market trading to reach a new all-time low at $0.9500. The dip follows another delay for the start of production to the fourth quarter of the year. Faraday Future completed its IPO in July 2021 via...
investing.com
Bitcoin 'bear flag' breakdown targets $15K as US dollar hits 20-year high
Bitcoin 'bear flag' breakdown targets $15K as US dollar hits 20-year high. From a technical perspective, Bitcoin risks dropping to $15,000 or below in the coming weeks after breaking out of its prevailing "bear flag" pattern. Bitcoin 'bear flag' breakdown targets $15K as US dollar hits 20-year high. Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
investing.com
Aussie Sells Off After Interest Rate Hike; Sterling Bounces On UK New Initiative
A GBP130 bln initiative by the new UK government to protect household for the surge in power costs helped lift sterling from 2.5-year lows. The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered the expected 50 bp rate hike, but the prospect of smaller moves going forward saw the Australian dollar sold through yesterday’s lows. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for the third consecutive session yesterday but is mixed today. Japanese markets themselves were mixed, and China, South Korea, and Taiwan advanced. Europe’s STOXX 600 is steadying today after falling by 0.6% yesterday. US futures point to a firm open but are off their earlier highs.
investing.com
Traders say Bitcoin price bounce is overdue after a ‘massive’ BTC long position appears
Traders say Bitcoin price bounce is overdue after a ‘massive’ BTC long position appears. Bitcoin (BTC) traded in an increasingly narrow range on Sept. 6 as bets piled in over an imminent breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD staying under $20,000 for a fourth...
investing.com
China missing among nations driving India's foreign fund inflows
However, China is a notable absentee in the list and what is all the more interesting is that it has not been there in the list of main contributors to India's foreign inflows since 2017-18, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the list of country-wise FDI inflows...
investing.com
Solana CEO Says Network Outages Have Been The ‘Curse’ Of Low-Cost Transactions
Solana’s high-speed smart contract platform had at least seven network outages over the last 12 months. Solana’s co-founder and CEO Anatoly Yakovenko named it the “network’s biggest challenge.”. The Price of Low-Cost Transactions. In the interview, Yakovenko claimed that the network outages had been Solana’s “curse.”...
Comments / 0