In a note focused on US equities, a Jefferies analyst stated that companies with high foreign revenues are likely to be more challenged than their domestic peers. "US financial conditions deteriorated last week led by a sell-off in credit," stated the analyst. "There has been a remarkable drop in the number of companies raising prices. The risk for our sector allocation and bias is not necessarily a recession but if US real wages meaningfully improve forcing the Fed to raise rates higher thereby putting pressure on multiples."

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO