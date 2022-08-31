ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worrying Data Shows ECB Is Far From Beating Inflation

Another euro zone's inflation report is noticeably above analysts' expectations. Eurozone data published on Friday afternoon showed producer price growth of 4% for July and 37.9% year-on-year. At the same time, analysts had expected a 2.5% m/m increase and a slowdown in the annual inflation rate to 35.8%. The fresh...
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?

The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
Asia FX Plummets as Dollar Sticks to 20-Year Highs Against Euro

Investing.com-- Asian currencies tumbled on Monday as the dollar crossed 20-year highs on expectations of more monetary policy tightening, while the euro hit new lows on fears of a worsening energy crisis in Europe. China’s yuan was among the worst performing currencies in Asia, down 0.4% to over 6.9 against...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Citi#Price Stability#Hit Record#Uk#British#The Bank Of England#Boe#Monetary Policy Committee#Bank Rate
Oil Creeps Higher Ahead of Potential OPEC+ Supply Cut

Investing.com-- Oil prices rose on Monday, recovering some ground after bruising losses last week as investors awaited details on potential OPEC production cuts from a meeting later in the day. London-traded Brent oil futures rose 1.4% to $94.59 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.6% to $88.30...
Dollar Hits New 20-Year High as Euro Slumps on Energy Woes

Investing.com-- The U.S. dollar touched a new 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday, benefiting from weakness in the euro amid a worsening energy crisis, while investors continued to bet on more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a...
Egypt non-oil activity continues to shrink, with weak outlook

CAIRO (Reuters) - Non-oil private sector activity in Egypt shrank for the 21st month running in August, and businesses took a bleak view of the year ahead amid concerns over the currency, Ukraine and import bottlenecks, a survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Egypt Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)...
Germany will stick to debt brake in 2023 despite new relief package - minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's constiutional debt brake will not be affected by a 65 billion euro ($64.68 billion) relief package to help citizens and companies cope with rising inflation, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in Sunday. Lindner said planned relief measures were possible within existing budget plans for 2022 and...
Gold Inches Lower as Dollar Strength, Fed Jitters Weigh

Investing.com-- Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, extending sharp declines from last week as strength in the dollar and growing uncertainty over hawkish U.S. monetary policy weighed on appetite for the yellow metal. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,710 an ounce, while gold futures fell nearly 0.1% to $1,721 an...
Oil prices climb over $2/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day. Brent crude futures had risen $2.42, or 2.6%, to $95.44 a barrel by 0641...
Euro hits 20-year low on Russian gas halt

SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) - The euro fell below 99 cents for the first time in nearly two decades, while sterling was on the ropes on Monday as Russia's halt on gas supply down its main pipeline to Europe sparked concerns over energy prices and growth. The euro slid to $0.9880 in...
China August service sector growth eases amid COVID woes: Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - A strong rebound in China's services sector eased slightly in August amid fresh COVID-19 flare-ups but business confidence rose to a nine-month high in a rare bit of good news for the struggling economy, a private survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI)...
Only South Africa's elite benefits from black economic empowerment -- and COVID-19 proved it

Corruption involving contracts for personal protective equipment during the COVID pandemic in South Africa has been uncovered. Photo by Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty ImagesMore than two decades ago the South African government put in place a policy designed to redress racial imbalances in the country’s economy. But, as I suggest in a recent paper, the policy – known as broad-based black economic empowerment) – has been hijacked and repurposed by individuals and factions within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for the purpose of corruption and self-enrichment.
Tempus Resources pays respect on passing of director Gary Artmont

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has paid respect to non-executive director and geological advisor Gary Artmont who has passed away suddenly. Artmont was a world-renowned exploration geologist with more than 40 years of experience in projects across six continents. Tempus Resources chairman Alex Molyneux said: “We have lost one of...
JPMorgan readies overseas retail expansion with German hiring spree

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) plans to hire a team of retail bankers in Germany as the biggest U.S. lender prepares to expand its international consumer business in pursuit of steadier revenue streams. In its first such foray outside the United States, JPMorgan entered the British market with a digital-only...
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Unit (AQNU)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.
US Women’s Employment Nears Level Not Seen Since February 2020

(Bloomberg) -- Women notched up strong employment gains in August as more found jobs or looked for work, helping to raise the overall US labor-force participation rate. The number of women in jobs jumped by 386,000 -- the most since March 2021 -- to 77.4 million, Labor Department data released Friday showed. Female employment reached the highest level since February 2020.
