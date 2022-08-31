Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Are Suede playing a secret London show tonight?
Suede are rumoured to be performing an intimate secret gig in London tonight. The band, who are due to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ on September 16, appear to have been pictured loading their live gear into the 300-capacity Moth Club in Hackney today (September 5). You can...
NME
Two Door Cinema Club cancel European tour as Kevin Baird battles “incurable autoimmune disease”
Two Door Cinema Club have cancelled their upcoming European headline tour due to the health of bassist Kevin Baird. The band shared the news on social media via a message from Baird which explained that he had been receiving treatment for an “incurable autoimmune disease”. “I’ve loved every...
NME
Justin Bieber postpones remaining ‘Justice’ world tour dates due to health issues
Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his ‘Justice’ world tour. It comes after the singer recently returned to touring after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which for weeks left the entire right side of his face paralysed. Tonight (September 6) Bieber has issued a...
NME
Biig Piig shares new single ‘Kerosene’ and announces London and Dublin gigs
Biig Piig has shared her latest single ‘Kerosene’ and announced details of a series of live shows in London and Dublin – you can listen to her new track below. The song follows on from the Irish artist’s June single ‘Fun’, which was subsequently remixed by Yuné Pinku.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Regressive Left are offering spots on their guestlist to low income fans during cost of living crisis
Regressive Left are offering guestlist slots on their current UK tour to help fans who are on a low income. The electro band took to Twitter today (September 6) to message fans who are struggling through the cost of living crisis. It comes after it was announced recently that the...
NME
Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour was almost pulled due to money troubles
Coldplay have said they were close to cancelling their plans for their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour after facing money issues. That’s according to singer, guitarist and pianist Chris Martin, who told ColdplayXtra that a “big financial crisis” was looming for the band for the first time in their history, and that unnamed people or organisations came to their rescue.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 5 September 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz & KhakiKid
Last week the indomitable Arctic Monkeys released ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, their first single since 2018 full-length ‘Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino’. The release – given the five-star treatment here at NME – arrives hot on the heels of their momentous third headlining performance at Reading & Leeds, following a string of shows around Europe.
NME
Kelly Lee Owens announces Australian tour for next month
Kelly Lee Owens has announced she’ll return to Australia next month, playing a trio of east coast dates in support of her most recent album, ‘LP.8’. The Welsh producer will kick off the run at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on October 20, heading to the Metro Theatre in Sydney the following evening. For both of those shows, support will come from Juno Mamba.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Rosalía set to release deluxe edition of ‘Motomami’
Rosalía is reportedly set to release a deluxe edition of her third and most recent album ‘Motomami’. The original 16-track version of the record came out in March. In a glowing five-star review of the project, NME wrote: “Rosalía isn’t so much carving out her own lane as building her own ultra-modern, super-bendy sonic motorway. It’s one you’ll want to hurtle down again and again.”
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ breaks viewing records in the UK
House Of The Dragon has become Sky’s biggest US drama launch and the most watched Sky Atlantic premiere ever. After the show’s premiere broke records at HBO, attracting almost 10million viewers, the Game Of Thrones prequel has smashed viewing records in the UK. According to Sky (via Deadline),...
NME
Wolf Alice reflect on touring with Harry Styles: “We feel very blessed”
Wolf Alice have spoken about supporting Harry Styles on his recent European tour dates. The band opened for the pop star at shows in Paris, Stockholm and Berlin this summer as he toured his third album, ‘Harry’s House‘. In July the indie rock quartet’s final show saw lead singer and guitarist Ellie Rowsell join Styles on stage for a duet of her band’s 2021 single ‘No Hard Feelings’.
NME
BLACKPINK announce ‘Born Pink’ 2022 Europe and North America tour dates
BLACKPINK have shared details of their 2022 European and North American tour, including two UK dates. The tour will kick off in North America at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on October 25, with the K-pop four-piece playing arenas in Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Chicago, Illinois; Newark, New Jersey, and wraps in Los Angeles, California at Banc of California Stadium on November 19.
Comments / 0