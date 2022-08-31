Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
davisjournal.com
The Kaysville Creamery opens on Main Street
Having owned and operated Hamblin Insurance & Financial Services, Dallas Hamblin is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He and his wife, Sarah, and their three children have lived in Kaysville for years. Although his public business office is in Clearfield, Hamblin needed a location closer to home where he could work alone and get things done without interruption. So, he rented the upstairs of the building at 1 N. Main Street (the building was the original Barnes Bank constructed in 1891 and most recently, an Allstate Insurance Office).
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
Sammy Hagar to grace Park City as special guest at Professor of Rock
PARK CITY, Utah — On October 29, the Eccles Center will be hosting Rock music legend Sammy Hagar as a special guest with Adam Reader. The exclusive event is part […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park City Miners' Day used book sale - cut to 2 days - starts Sunday morning
The Friends of the Park City Library is staging another book sale this holiday weekend. Given the very successful used book sale over the 4th of July holiday, the Friends of the Park City Library is shortening the traditional Miners’ Day sale from three days to two. One member of the Friends Board of Directors Jean Daly says they’re going to see how three sales a year works starting in 2023.
ksl.com
15-year-old Utah musician gifted Steinway grand piano by couple
FARMINGTON — Grand pianos don't fall from the sky — except in cartoons. And they do at one Utah nonprofit that brings the gift of music around the community, according to its director. The Mundi Project receives an average of 40 to 50 donations of quality pianos each...
Here comes the sun(flowers) – the Summit County Jail garden is in full bloom
The Summit County Jail has a robust garden that inmates care for daily. The garden has a pumpkin patch, hundreds of tomatoes and various vegetable that goes to the kitchen. What's not used at the jail is donated to local food banks. Behind the Summit County Justice Center, colossal sunflowers...
Park City loses first game of the season, as Wasatch and North Summit drop to 1-3
The Park City Miners hit the road this past week and looked to continue their winning streak against their first divisional opponent of the season, the East High Leopards. Park City knew this game would be a challenge, as quarterback Chase Beyer would not be available for the team. East...
IN THIS ARTICLE
idesignarch.com
Impressive Luxury Dream Home with Striking Architecture
The Belmont is a stunning luxury home in Draper, Utah situated on a private lane with mountain views. Drawing inspiration from the shingle style houses of Cape Cod and equestrian homes of Kentucky, this ultimate dream home was built by Silverhawk Enterprises in collaboration with Heidi Ann Design. Meticulous craftsmanship...
Record heat for Labor Day weekend in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly […]
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
ksl.com
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir
LAYTON — Mary Green and her husband visited Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. "My husband was here three or four times to fish," Green said. "He's been wanting to learn fly fishing." Green and her dog,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
Carmelite Fair returns to Holladay after two year absence
HOLLADAY, Utah — After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Carmelite nuns will again offer the Carmelite Fair in Holladay. And along with a return to the fair, the nuns are celebrating the 70th year at their Holladay location. The Carmelite nuns keep themselves strictly separated from the external world...
First half of 2023 Sundance Film Festival will see return to in-person only
The Sundance Film Festival announced a return to in-person events next year. People planning to attend the next Sundance Film Festival may want to start making plans. The first half of the festival will be in-person only, a return to the format that characterized the festival for decades, until COVID-19 came along.
ksl.com
High school football: Week 4 scores and schedule
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 4 high school football games across the state. In an intense game of back-and-forth, the Silverwolves put together the more complete game on both sides of the ball and came away with a 22-15 win over the Red Devils.
utahstories.com
KITA KILLS A Visit to Pendry’s Superb Japanese Steakhouse
During a recent stay at the beautiful Pendry boutique hotel at Park City Mountain’s Canyons Village, my wife and I had the pleasure of enjoying a dinner at KITA, which is Pendry’s Japanese steakhouse and sushi restaurant. Stroll up to the check-in stand and you’ll be greeted by...
Who invented the CTR ring? A brief history
The CTR ring has its roots in the Primary program. Now the ring has become a symbol for Latter-day Saints everywhere.
saturdaydownsouth.com
The Swamp was so loud this poor Utah fan had to cover his ears
The Swamp gets loud. Death Valley gets loud. Williams-Brice Stadium shakes sometimes. Kyle Field is an insane atmosphere. The list goes on and on all around the SEC. Some of the best gameday atmospheres can be found in the southeast. One Utah fan couldn’t handle the noise in The Swamp...
draperjournal.com
Mayor ‘flips his strip’ and more
“You can’t find a park strip that isn’t also watering concrete when it’s being watered. We should have been doing this in Utah for the last 100 years. We never should have seen ourselves as England and planted the kind of foliage that takes 30 inches of rain a year. We should have planted for an arid climate,” Draper Mayor Troy Walker said.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0