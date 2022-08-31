ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, UT

ABC4

Authentic Southern cuisine coming to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Friday, Salt Lake City has adopted a bit of Southern flare. Neutral Ground Lounge, a Cajun and Creole inspired restaurant with New Orleans heritage will celebrate its grand opening at 2110 W North Temple on Sept. 2 and 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. With a menu […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

The Kaysville Creamery opens on Main Street

Having owned and operated Hamblin Insurance & Financial Services, Dallas Hamblin is no stranger to entrepreneurship. He and his wife, Sarah, and their three children have lived in Kaysville for years. Although his public business office is in Clearfield, Hamblin needed a location closer to home where he could work alone and get things done without interruption. So, he rented the upstairs of the building at 1 N. Main Street (the building was the original Barnes Bank constructed in 1891 and most recently, an Allstate Insurance Office).
KAYSVILLE, UT
KPCW

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

Park City Miners' Day used book sale - cut to 2 days - starts Sunday morning

The Friends of the Park City Library is staging another book sale this holiday weekend. Given the very successful used book sale over the 4th of July holiday, the Friends of the Park City Library is shortening the traditional Miners’ Day sale from three days to two. One member of the Friends Board of Directors Jean Daly says they’re going to see how three sales a year works starting in 2023.
PARK CITY, UT
idesignarch.com

Impressive Luxury Dream Home with Striking Architecture

The Belmont is a stunning luxury home in Draper, Utah situated on a private lane with mountain views. Drawing inspiration from the shingle style houses of Cape Cod and equestrian homes of Kentucky, this ultimate dream home was built by Silverhawk Enterprises in collaboration with Heidi Ann Design. Meticulous craftsmanship...
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Record heat for Labor Day weekend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir

LAYTON — Mary Green and her husband visited Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. "My husband was here three or four times to fish," Green said. "He's been wanting to learn fly fishing." Green and her dog,...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Carmelite Fair returns to Holladay after two year absence

HOLLADAY, Utah — After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Carmelite nuns will again offer the Carmelite Fair in Holladay. And along with a return to the fair, the nuns are celebrating the 70th year at their Holladay location. The Carmelite nuns keep themselves strictly separated from the external world...
HOLLADAY, UT
ksl.com

High school football: Week 4 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 4 high school football games across the state. In an intense game of back-and-forth, the Silverwolves put together the more complete game on both sides of the ball and came away with a 22-15 win over the Red Devils.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
utahstories.com

KITA KILLS A Visit to Pendry’s Superb Japanese Steakhouse

During a recent stay at the beautiful Pendry boutique hotel at Park City Mountain’s Canyons Village, my wife and I had the pleasure of enjoying a dinner at KITA, which is Pendry’s Japanese steakhouse and sushi restaurant. Stroll up to the check-in stand and you’ll be greeted by...
PARK CITY, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

The Swamp was so loud this poor Utah fan had to cover his ears

The Swamp gets loud. Death Valley gets loud. Williams-Brice Stadium shakes sometimes. Kyle Field is an insane atmosphere. The list goes on and on all around the SEC. Some of the best gameday atmospheres can be found in the southeast. One Utah fan couldn’t handle the noise in The Swamp...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
draperjournal.com

Mayor ‘flips his strip’ and more

“You can’t find a park strip that isn’t also watering concrete when it’s being watered. We should have been doing this in Utah for the last 100 years. We never should have seen ourselves as England and planted the kind of foliage that takes 30 inches of rain a year. We should have planted for an arid climate,” Draper Mayor Troy Walker said.
DRAPER, UT
