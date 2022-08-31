Read full article on original website
10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money
Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. The Future of Finances:...
Three Strategies For Investors Who Want To Follow The “Smart Money”
The latest data on hedge funds‘ second-quarter holdings came out in mid-August, but the analysis of those positions continues. According to 13F filings from some of the largest hedge funds, managers are shifting back toward growth stocks, although they remain more tilted toward value than has been typical over the last several years.
These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Penny Stocks Of 2022 (So Far)
Penny stocks are shares that usually trade at $5 or less. These stocks are mostly of small companies that usually trade over-the-counter (OTC). Some penny stocks, however, do trade on primary exchanges. These stocks are a popular way to earn quick and big returns, but it is not without risks as these stocks are extremely volatile.
How Inflation Is Affecting The Popularity Of Gold
Inflation has been increasing since the onset of the pandemic. In 2020, inflation rose over 9%, the fastest pace the United States has experienced since 1981 when inflation was at its highest. Consumer prices are on the rise with the food index increasing 10.9%, the energy index increasing 32.9%, and...
Punch & Associates Discloses 12% Stake In Pzena And Objects To Privatization Offer
Discusses the offer, Punch’s response and ownership trends over the previous 10 years. On Thursday afternoon post-market close, boutique investment advisory firm Punch & Associates filed a Schedule 13D with the SEC for New York based firm, Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) objecting to a privatisation offer put forth by management.
Pros And Cons Of Reverse Mortgages: When Are They Worth Using?
Reverse mortgages let homeowners who are 62 years and older liquidate their home equity. That can be a convenient way to generate extra cash for retirees whose net worths are primarily in their homes. However, these specialized home loans also have costs and limitations that can make them problematic. Here...
Going Beyond Silicon’s Limitations: The Rise Of Thin Film Photovoltaics
In the shadows of a silicon-dominated field, other photovoltaic (PV) technologies have been edging closer to the spotlight. Emerging PV applications, such as indoor energy harvesting and building integrated PV, have specific requirements that will enable ‘thin film’ alternatives to flourish. Thin film PV can deliver several unique...
First Sign Of Consolidation Seen Among Graphene Manufacturers
The past decade has seen an ever-increasing number of companies within the graphene market, with a seemingly constant stream of new material suppliers appearing. As is the case for any well-established industry, market stability and profitability are expected to go hand in hand with the emergence of a handful of dominant players within the material supply chain.
