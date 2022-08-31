Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
Private ‘Ghost Plane’ Crashes Into Baltic Sea as NATO Scrambles Jets
A private plane believed to have been carrying four people crashed off the coast of Latvia after flight controllers were unable to hail it, Reuters reported Sunday, citing Swedish authorities. Fighter jets were dispatched by Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and NATO’s Baltic air-policing mission to track the Austrian-registered Cessna 551 on its erratic flight path. The pilots reported seeing no one in the cockpit, Swedish official Lars Antonsson said. The plane crashed “when it ran out of fuel,” Antonsson added, according to RTÉ. The aircraft carried a pilot, a man, a woman, and a person described as a daughter, the German outlet Bild reported, without providing a source. It had set off from a southern Spain airfield “without a set destination,” Reuters reported. The plane banked twice, turning at Paris and Cologne, before moving out over the Baltic Sea. Less than five hours after taking off, it was listed by the FlightRadar24 tracking site as rapidly losing speed and altitude, spiraling into the sea. Swedish and Lithuanian forces were on their way to the crash site late Sunday, with Antonsson cautioning that the likelihood of locating survivors was “minimal.”Read it at Reuters
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 06.09.22
South African markets closed in the green yesterday, led by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ), Kumba Iron Ore (JO: KIOJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) gained 3.7%, 2.2% and 0.8%, respectively. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Royal Bafokeng...
U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.55%
Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Oil & Gas , Telecoms and Technology sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.55% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index declined 0.41%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 0.74%.
Traders say Bitcoin price bounce is overdue after a ‘massive’ BTC long position appears
Traders say Bitcoin price bounce is overdue after a ‘massive’ BTC long position appears. Traders say Bitcoin price bounce is overdue after a ‘massive’ BTC long position appears. Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers By Reuters - Sep 06, 2022 3. By Lisa...
Coupa Software Shares Surge 14% Following Q2 Beat & Strong Guidance
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares rose more than 14% after-hours following the company’s reported Q2 results, with EPS of $0.20 coming in better than the consensus estimate of $0.09. Revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $211 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.83 million. Subscription revenue grew 23% year-over-year to...
Jefferies Upgrades Tanker Stocks as Outlook Strengthens
Jefferies upgraded tanker stocks Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT), and Tsakos (NYSE:TNP) to Buy in a note on Tuesday, telling investors that the outlook is strengthening. An analyst also boosted the firm's price targets on the stocks, with Euronav raised to $20 from $14, Frontline increased to...
A Security Security
Yesterday, US markets were closed for Labor Day, which means there was no pain or gain for our offshore portfolios. However, European indices fell and the Euro touched a new 20-year low after Gazprom (MCX: GAZP )'s indefinite halt of natural gas through a major pipeline. The Euro Stoxx 600 index and Germany's DAX were down, while the UK's FTSE bucked the trend and rose.
Ciena Slips After JPMorgan Downgrade, Analyst Sees Risk Tilted to Downside
Shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are down about 2.5% in premarket Tuesday after a JPMorgan analyst downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a $45.00 per share price target (down from $62.00). CIEN shares fell about 13% in recent days in response to weak FQ3 results. The downgrade move comes on the...
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin's no longer the king of the swingers
(Reuters) - Bitcoin's been called a lot of things. Buzzy, beguiling, baffling, even bogus. But never boring. Yet, of late, it's been eerily subdued. The king of the swingers has been uncharacteristically treading water for days at around $20,000 and hasn't ventured far beyond that since June. That spells trouble...
Global Ports Investments Plc (GLPRq)
(Reuters) - Global Ports Holding Plc said on Tuesday it had terminated talks with Swiss-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company which had approached the world's largest cruise... (Reuters) - Global Ports Holding PLC, the world's largest cruise port operator, said on Wednesday it had received an approach about a potential cash...
Momentum Play: Stock Soars to 3-Month High But ‘Just Getting Started’!
While the broader markets are trading more or less in a range, some stocks are making a killing for investors while others are decently raking up good gains. The cement space has been on investors’ radar for the last many sessions with stocks such as India Cements (NS: ICMN ) having delivered a return of over 22% in the last one month.
Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.96%
Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Real Estate, Oil & Gas and Technology sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 lost 0.96%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Bezeq...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 13.67% to $1.08 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.6 million, which is 414.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.0 million.
Qudian Inc Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3
Investing.com - Qudian (NYSE:QD) Inc reported on Tuesday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Qudian Inc announced earnings per share of -0.25 on revenue of 105.45M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.8281 on revenue of 282.17M. Qudian Inc shares are...
Dow Futures Move Higher After 3rd Week of Declines
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved higher during Monday’s evening trade as major averages remained closed for a public holiday after posting the third consecutive week of declines. By 19:10 ET (23:10 GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P 500 Futures were up 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.2%.
