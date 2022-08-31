ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Garrett Shrader Highlights vs Louisville

Garrett Shrader led Syracuse to a dominant season opening win over Louisville. Shrader was dynamic all night, throwing for 237 yards on 18-25 passing and two scores while rushing for 95 with another touchdown. You can watch highlights of his performance in the video above. Recap of the win. A...
Garrett Williams Makes Two Game Changing Plays in Win vs Louisville

The Syracuse defense put together an incredible performance against Louisville Saturday night in the Orange's 31-7 win. Syracuse forced three turnovers, sacked Malik Cunningham three times, kept Cunningham out of the end zone and held the Cardinals to just 334 total yards. There were two key plays that kept the...
