Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
Gaston County Mugshots September 2nd
The mugshots for Gaston County Friday, September 2nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
NC man killed in parking spot dispute at Walmart; suspected driver charged with felony hit-and-run
The deadly hit-and-run crash happened Thursday evening in parking lot of Walmart on Thunder Road in Concord, NC, police said.
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously in east Charlotte Friday night. According to Medic, the incident occurred in the area near Farm Pond Lane, not far from Albemarle Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident,...
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
Questions remain after parking spot battle at Concord Walmart turns lethal
Investigators say, Leon Fortner, 55, went up to Anthoney Amey, 19, who was in his car, to try and settle a dispute over the parking space, and that's when tensions erupted.
Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
‘Devastated’: Gastonia rescue mission struggles to reopen after fire shutters doors
GASTONIA, N.C. — After a fire broke out last weekend, the doors of the Gastonia Street Ministry has been shut. Now, its operators are struggling to reopen. The rescue mission fed and provided supplies for people in the street in Gastonia. On Friday, Gaston County reported Ken Lemon talked to organizers about the damage and the salvage operation. The problem is the building is insured by the property owner, but the contents inside are not.
Gaston County Mugshots August 31st
The Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, August 31st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
‘We Are Open!’ Londa’s reopens after overnight break-in, owners say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A popular food destination in north Charlotte is recovering after waking up to an apparent break-in, the restaurant posted on its Facebook account Saturday. The owners of the eatery Londa’s Place in north Charlotte said they arrived Saturday morning only to find their business had been broken into. “There […]
Veterans win helicopter back after it was taken from VFW post in Alexander County
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A group of veterans in Alexander County has won a court battle over an antique helicopter. The veterans refurbished the Vietnam-era helicopter at their post south of Taylorsville, but they say it was taken from their property one day without their permission. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
‘Tried to shoot me’: Gastonia police look for man accused of shooting at another car
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of firing shots at another car last week. Gaston County Reporter Ken Lemon spoke to a person who was in the car the suspect shot at a gas station on Cox Road. Johnny Roberts told Lemon this all started as an argument.
