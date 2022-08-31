ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Lifestyle
Gastonia, NC
Pets & Animals
Gaston County, NC
Pets & Animals
County
Gaston County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Gastonia, NC
Government
Gaston County, NC
Government
Gaston County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Gastonia, NC
WCNC

Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bat#Mountainbrook Drive
WBTV

Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tractor-Trailer Overturns After Chase Across Three Counties

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-77 after crashing into multiple vehicles over three counties. Authorities say they started to chase a traitor-trailer after the driver crashed into several vehicles in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties. State Highway Patrol troopers placed stop sticks...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Devastated’: Gastonia rescue mission struggles to reopen after fire shutters doors

GASTONIA, N.C. — After a fire broke out last weekend, the doors of the Gastonia Street Ministry has been shut. Now, its operators are struggling to reopen. The rescue mission fed and provided supplies for people in the street in Gastonia. On Friday, Gaston County reported Ken Lemon talked to organizers about the damage and the salvage operation. The problem is the building is insured by the property owner, but the contents inside are not.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Gastonia Shooting Suspect Wanted

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who fired shots into another car at a gas station on Cox Road. The shooting occurred on August 25th around 7:15 p.m. at a Circle K on Cox Road, according to a news release.
GASTONIA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy