'They think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor': John Fetterman pulls out of Dr. Oz debate next week after Republican's campaign said they would allow an earpiece, bathroom breaks and would 'pay for any additional medical personnel'

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman said Tuesday night he will not participate in a debate next week against Dr. Mehmet Oz, claiming the Republican's campaign is making fun of him for recovering from a stroke.

'Today's statement from Dr. Oz's team made it abundantly clear that they think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor. I chose not to participate in this farce,' said Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, just days before the Pennsylvania primary.

Oz's campaign had released a series of 'concessions' the GOP candidate would make if Fetterman agreed to participate in a debate broadcast by Pittsburgh's CBS affiliate, KDKA-TV, on September 6.

The list alluded to Fetterman's stroke by saying that Oz would permit the Democrat to have 'his notes in front of him along with an earpiece,' bathroom breaks at any time and said Oz's campaign would 'pay for any additional medical personnel [Fetterman] might need to have on standby.'

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman (pictured) said Tuesday night he will not participate in a debate next week against Dr. Mehmet Oz, claiming the Republican's campaign is making fun of him for recovering from a stroke
Oz's campaign released a series of 'concessions' the GOP candidate would make if Fetterman agreed to participate in a debate broadcast by Pittsburgh's CBS affiliate, KDKA-TV, on September 6. Oz is pictured taking a supporter's blood pressure in Monroeville Monday night
Oz would permit the Democrat to have 'his notes in front of him along with an earpiece,' bathroom breaks at any time and said Oz's campaign would 'pay for any additional medical personnel [Fetterman] might need to have on standby'  

'Doctor Oz promises not to intentionally hurt John's feelings at any point,' it also said.

Fetterman's stroke, which was caused by an unregulated heart condition, had kept the Democrat off the trail for months, with the hopeful admitting to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in July that he may 'miss or word' or 'slur two together.'

He's since returned to in-person campaign events.

'As I recover from this stroke and improve my auditory processing and speech, I look forward to continuing to meet with the people of Pennsylvania,' Fetterman said in a statement Tuesday night.

The Democrat didn't close the door to debating Oz closer to the November 8 election.

'I will not be participating in a debate the first week of September, but look forward to having a productive discussion about how we can move forward and have a real conversation on this once Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously,' Fetterman said.

Fetterman participated in a primary debate in April alongside Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, where he had to answer questions about a controversial 2013 incident in Braddock, where he was serving as mayor, when he confronted an unarmed black man he mistakenly thought was involved in a shooting incident.

Oz's campaign has said Fetterman wants to avoid questions about some of his liberal stances on issues like prison reform and on Wednesday said the Democrat might 'accidentally reveal a health condition thats worse than previously disclosed!'

Prior to the 'concessions' press release Tuesday, Oz's campaign spokesperson had chided Fetterman over his stroke saying, 'If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to life about it constantly,' said communications adviser Rachel Tripp.

Fetterman had mocked Oz for using the French term 'crudite' when filming a video knocking high prices and blaming President Joe Biden, saying Pennsylvanians call it a 'veggie tray.'

Oz distanced himself from his spokesperson's statement in an interview Tuesday.

'The campaign's been saying lots of things - both of them. My position is that I can only speak to what I'm saying,' Oz told KDKA.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Oz also pushed back on the idea that he was making fun of Fetterman's health.

'Of course not. I've said all along as a physician I have tremendous empathy and compassion for how challenging it is to bounce back from a stroke,' Oz told Fox's Dana Perino. 'I offered John Fetterman numerous opportunities to explain to me how I can make it easier for him to debate.'

Over the weekend at a Mercer County campaign stop, Fetterman brought up the Oz campaign's comments - releasing what he told supporters in video form Wednesday after pulling out of the debate.

'How many of you, maybe yourself, have had a big health challenge - in your own life? Any of your parents? Any of your children, maybe? Can you even imagine if you had a doctor mocking your illness, or ridiculing that?' Fetterman said, as members of the audienced booed.

'But here we are, here we are right now,' the Democrat continued.

'I would like to think that Dr. Oz may have really lost his way, if you're going to make fun of somebody who had a stroke, but I don't think he ever had his way - because this is a guy who made a career of selling miracle diet pills,' Fetterman said.

Comments / 14

Red White and Blue
4d ago

You were OK with sticking Covid patients in nursing homes with stroke patients that were left to die alone without their families around them that’s extreme

Reply
5
Chopperdude911
2d ago

No one is making fun of your health situation! But if it’ll make you feel better, go ahead and believe that. The truth is, your stroke left you with a significant mental handicap. You can’t string two sentences together. Besides you are left of even Bernie and AOC! That’s entirely too radical for not only Pennsylvania but also the US.

Reply
3
whyaskwhy
1d ago

If Pennsylvania voters put this loser in office they deserve everything this socialist loser does to them! Wake up people 👍

Reply
3
