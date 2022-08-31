Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drier Weather through Mid Week
Drier air will gradually filter into Arkansas through Thursday with rain chances dropping and temperatures topping out around 90°. Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico will resume Friday with more numerous showers and thunderstorms expected this weekend. STAY INFORMED:. To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Expecting scattered thunderstorms again this afternoon
Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and even 90° this afternoon, and then rain is possible. Some locally, heavy rain can be expected. There will be less of a chance of rain tomorrow behind a new front that passes through. The chance of rain goes away Thursday and...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
It’ll be in the mid-80s at Noon in Central Arkansas and then reach up to around 90° for a high temperature this afternoon. Then we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after reaching that high temperature of 90° in Little Rock. Tuesday will be as...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Afternoon storm chances on Labor Day
TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Labor day will begin dry and sunny. Clouds will linger in throughout the day as temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Scattered showers and storm chances will increase by the late afternoon and continue through the evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated showers possible on Sunday
TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s overnight tonight under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out however most areas will remain dry. TOMORROW: Sunday will look very similar to Saturday. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 80s under mostly...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wetter Weather Pattern Coming
A weak cold front continues to move south across the Mid South. Slightly cooler and less humid air will filter into the state pushing overnight lows into the 60s to around 70° and daytime highs into the 80s to around 90°. Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico...
KARK
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
KARK
Searching 4 Solutions: Arkansas Youth Challenge changes teens’ lives
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A military style program is offering Arkansas teens, like Jayden Ford, a second chance. Ford was one of nearly 50 cadets enrolled in the Arkansas National Guard Youth Challenge Program. “The first day was kind of shaky,” Ford, 17, said. Teens between 16...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
Kait 8
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
Central Arkansas weather community mourns the loss of Brian Smith
The weather community in central Arkansas was saddened to learn of the loss of one of their own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFB.com
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Kait 8
2 dead in early morning crash
Artemis engine issue discovered just hours before launch. Librarians in Missouri could face jail time over sexually explicit books. The Missouri Library Association argues the law violates educational and intellectual freedom.
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Colorado
Earn Spend Live found each state's most treacherous roads and highways.
KOCO
$1 million Mega Millions lottery winner sold at Oklahoma convenience store
PRYOR, Okla. — Someone in Oklahoma will be a millionaire soon!. Oklahoma lottery officials posted on Facebook that a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Prime Stop Food N Fuel in Pryor. They said a winner named Barry claimed the prize Thursday from the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.
A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
Comments / 0