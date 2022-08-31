Read full article on original website
Barn owls proving key to modern, sustainable farming
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — If you purchase organic sugar or rice anywhere in the United States, there's a good chance it was grown at the Florida Crystals sprawling farmland around South Bay, Florida. According to the company, the farms are also home to the world's largest private network of...
Jury finds defendant not guilty in 1997 Fort Myers murder
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A jury has found Michelle Ashley not guilty in the 25-year-old murder case of Keith Jones. Jones, a Marine Corps veteran and police academy graduate, was visiting Southwest Florida from Daytona Beach in 1997. On June 19, he was brutally beaten and murdered in a room at the Tides Motel.
