nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Sees Drop in COVID Patients
(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has dropped by nine people to 137, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday who were in intensive care rose by two to 14. The latest data...
nbcpalmsprings.com
3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning
(CNS) – A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near Banning in Riverside County at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. The earthquake was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. The quake was 11.8 miles southeast of...
nbcpalmsprings.com
State: `Energy Deficiencies Expected’ Amid Scorching Heat Wave
(CNS) – The operator of the state’s power grid warned of an increasing likelihood of power shortages Tuesday unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far, as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Big Bear Fire Burns 200 Acres, Evacuations Ordered
A 200 acre brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest quickly picked up speed Monday afternoon closing roads and prompting evacuation orders for some residents. The Radford Fire started around 1 p.m. at Barton Flat between Big Bear Lake near Highway 38. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in...
nbcpalmsprings.com
CHP’s Annual Labor Day Weekend DUI Crackdown Nets 600 So Far
(CNS) – California Highway Patrol officers have arrested more than 600 people suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol statewide during the department’s annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign, figures authorities will update later Monday. The maximum enforcement period got underway at 6 p.m. Friday...
nbcpalmsprings.com
500 Acre Brush Fire Breaks out in Hemet
(CNS) – A fast-moving brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in the Hemet area, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The Fairview Fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road. It burned at least 500 acres of vegetation and was spreading at a rapid rate,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flex Alert in Effect for 6th Straight Day Monday; Extra Hour Added
(CNS) – For the sixth straight day, a Flex Alert will be in effect Monday seeking voluntary power conservation and increasing the hours users are asked to reduce strain on the state’s electrical grid while near triple-digit temperatures continue to drive up air conditioner use. The California Independent...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Traffic Crash in Cathedral City Kills One
(CNS) – A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found Jason Paige dead at the scene.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Struck By Two Vehicles, Killed in Cathedral City
(CNS) – A man who was struck by two vehicles in Cathedral City Sunday has died from his injuries, police said. The victim was 53-year-old Martin Marquez of Palm Springs, the coroner said. Police responded to the intersection of Ramon Road and Canyon Vista Road at about 6 a.m....
nbcpalmsprings.com
Alleged Gang Member Arrested with Loaded Gun
A Desert Hot Springs man is behind bars after failing a probation compliance search Friday. Agents with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force went to a home in the 13000 block of Nahum Drive in Desert Hot Springs for a probation compliance search around 2:30 p.m. At the...
