ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Arrest made after 41-year-old man killed in Mt. Lookout Square

CINCINNATI — Update. The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, and the Union Township Police Department arrested 27-year-old Sherrard Campbell on a murder warrant for the death of Antonio Johnson. According to Cincinnati police, 41-year-old Antonio Johnson was shot and killed in...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Park, OH
City
Glendale, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Forest Park, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

At least 10 arrested after fights, shots at Ohio fair

CANFIELD, Ohio — Authorities say at least 10 people were arrested after fights broke out and shots were fired at a fair in Ohio over the holiday weekend. The Mahoning County sheriff's office said the disorder at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio began at about 10 p.m. Saturday near some of the fair rides. Sheriff Jerry Greene said the fight broke up into smaller fights in that area and outside the fair gates. The fair was locked down and then evacuated by law enforcement officers.
CANFIELD, OH
linknky.com

Police chase through Boone, Gallatin counties ends near Sharonville

One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said. According to dispatchers, the chase started early Friday morning in Gallatin County. Investigators said the suspect led police through Boone County and into Hamilton County before crashing on I-75 near Sharonville.
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcso
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy