Families of Hyde Park hit-and-run victims offering $11,500 cash reward for information leading to identity of driver
CINCINNATI — After a man was killed and two others were injured following ahit-and-run in Hyde Park last week, the victims' families are offering a reward for the identity of the driver. On Aug. 27, police responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. Saturday to investigate a serious injury...
Arrest made after 41-year-old man killed in Mt. Lookout Square
CINCINNATI — Update. The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, and the Union Township Police Department arrested 27-year-old Sherrard Campbell on a murder warrant for the death of Antonio Johnson. According to Cincinnati police, 41-year-old Antonio Johnson was shot and killed in...
Man killed following shooting in Mount Lookout, police make arrest
The shooting took place at the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue. The victim was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. An arrest was made shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.
Police search for suspected vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are sharing new details on the suspected vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park over the weekend. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, they responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. Saturday to investigate a serious injury crash. Police say that three pedestrians...
At least 10 arrested after fights, shots at Ohio fair
CANFIELD, Ohio — Authorities say at least 10 people were arrested after fights broke out and shots were fired at a fair in Ohio over the holiday weekend. The Mahoning County sheriff's office said the disorder at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio began at about 10 p.m. Saturday near some of the fair rides. Sheriff Jerry Greene said the fight broke up into smaller fights in that area and outside the fair gates. The fair was locked down and then evacuated by law enforcement officers.
Police chase through Boone, Gallatin counties ends near Sharonville
One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said. According to dispatchers, the chase started early Friday morning in Gallatin County. Investigators said the suspect led police through Boone County and into Hamilton County before crashing on I-75 near Sharonville.
Police investigate alleged assault on Campbell County bus
Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson confirmed the district is investigating the 'alleged incident,' but the district refused to confirm details put forth by parents.
Victim recognizes suspect seen on surveillance video after Covington assault
COVINGTON, Ky. — A woman who reported being groped by a man as she walked about a block from Main Strasse, is convinced he is the sameperson seen on security video released by police Friday. “Honestly I knew it was him, not just from his face, which I only...
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
Middletown police arrest armed robbery suspect
While on patrol, an officer saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Officers then found a handgun under the driver's seat.
Sheriff: Man indicted in connection to Clermont County missing person case
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been indicted in connection to a missing person case from earlier this year. Zachary Scott, 30, was indicted Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence. It happened on Jan. 23...
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
PD: Human remains found in wooded area in Elsmere
Investigators removed the unidentified remains who's gender cannot be determined due to positioning of the body and decomposition, police said.
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
Woman charged with murder after killing man, injuring another in road rage case
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman appeared in court again on charges stemming from a deadly incident in a grocery store parking lot. Taahviya Chapman, 24, stood in front of the judge Friday, now charged with murder, felonious assault and child endangerment. Chapman is accused of intentionally hitting the father...
Police: Three arrested after officials seize firearms, $750,000 worth of fentanyl in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — On Friday, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced that multiple arrests were made along with the seizure of firearms and a large amount of fentanyl. After a joint investigation with the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN), the Drug Enforcement Agency-Cincinnati Office and the...
UC students on alert after hearing gunshots early Saturday morning
CINCINNATI — An overnight shootinginjures two people in an area not far from the University of Cincinnati. Connor Inskeep was closing up Hot Rod Charlies on Short Vine Street on Saturday morning, when he heard the chaos. "I saw people running right in front of the shop. People were...
1 man dead after Trotwood bar shooting
The victim, a male who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Grandview Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.
OSP releases new video during standoff with suspect who attempted breaching FBI building
CINCINNATI — A new video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the deadly encounter with the man who tried to breach the Cincinnati FBI Building’s visitor screening facility. The footage reveals those tense moments after 42- year-old Ricky Shiffer led police on a high-speed chase before he...
