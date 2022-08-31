ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

15 students injured after crash involving three school buses near Dayton

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — Fifteen students were injured after a "chain-reaction" crash involving three school buses along I-70 in Englewood on Friday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 7:35 a.m. on the westbound ramp from Interstate 70 to Hoke Road in Englewood. Police said two Huber Heights...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
City
Hamilton Township, OH
Hamilton, OH
Education
WDTN

‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Zone#School Zone#Social Media Campaign#Wlwt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WLWT 5

Two transported to hospital after head-on collision in West Harrison

WEST HARRISON, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, two people were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on Sunday morning. The accident happened at 3566 Harrison Brookville Road in West Harrison. Both drivers were taken to UC hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story...
WEST HARRISON, IN
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on the Daniel C. Beard Bridge after a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — A crash is blocking multiple lanes on the northbound side of the Daniel C. Beard Bridge into Ohio, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported via a tip line at 5:35 p.m. Stop...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County on Saturday

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Take a step back in time as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season on Saturday. On every Saturday and Sunday (including Labor Day Monday), until Oct. 30, the gates will be open wide for guests of all ages to experience a full day of the 16th Century.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy