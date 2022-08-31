Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
15 students injured after crash involving three school buses near Dayton
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — Fifteen students were injured after a "chain-reaction" crash involving three school buses along I-70 in Englewood on Friday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 7:35 a.m. on the westbound ramp from Interstate 70 to Hoke Road in Englewood. Police said two Huber Heights...
‘Chain reaction’ 15 injured after 3 school buses collide on ramp
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple school buses crashed into each other at the westbound Hoke Road exit ramp off of I-70 around 7:35 a.m.
‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust
Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
UC students on alert after hearing gunshots early Saturday morning
CINCINNATI — An overnight shootinginjures two people in an area not far from the University of Cincinnati. Connor Inskeep was closing up Hot Rod Charlies on Short Vine Street on Saturday morning, when he heard the chaos. "I saw people running right in front of the shop. People were...
Families of Hyde Park hit-and-run victims offering $11,500 cash reward for information leading to identity of driver
CINCINNATI — After a man was killed and two others were injured following ahit-and-run in Hyde Park last week, the victims' families are offering a reward for the identity of the driver. On Aug. 27, police responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. Saturday to investigate a serious injury...
Class resumes at Lockland Local Schools after investigation of violent threat closes school
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Classes resumed Friday at Lockland Local Schools after they closed Thursday due to a violent threat was made to the school. School officials said the police department investigated the incident, interviewing students, staff and parents. Ultimately they determined the threat made was received by third-party information...
EMA: Flooding washes away homes in southeast Indiana; woman's body found downstream
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Torrential rains caused flooding in parts of Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday. According to the Jefferson County, Indiana Emergency Management, houses were washed away along East Brushy Fork Road near Manville, Indiana. An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from where her house swept away.
Police chase through 3 counties ends with crash, arrest near Sharonville
One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said.
Sheriff: Man indicted in connection to Clermont County missing person case
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been indicted in connection to a missing person case from earlier this year. Zachary Scott, 30, was indicted Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence. It happened on Jan. 23...
Two transported to hospital after head-on collision in West Harrison
WEST HARRISON, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, two people were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on Sunday morning. The accident happened at 3566 Harrison Brookville Road in West Harrison. Both drivers were taken to UC hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story...
Multiple lanes blocked on the Daniel C. Beard Bridge after a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — A crash is blocking multiple lanes on the northbound side of the Daniel C. Beard Bridge into Ohio, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported via a tip line at 5:35 p.m. Stop...
Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County on Saturday
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Take a step back in time as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season on Saturday. On every Saturday and Sunday (including Labor Day Monday), until Oct. 30, the gates will be open wide for guests of all ages to experience a full day of the 16th Century.
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
Middletown police arrest armed robbery suspect
While on patrol, an officer saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Officers then found a handgun under the driver's seat.
A crash on I-71/75 in Crestview Hills is causing significant delays
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A crash is blocking the left lane on I-71/75 in Crestview Hills, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic cameras reported the incident between the Buttermilk Pike exit and the I-275 interchange at 4:50 p.m.
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
