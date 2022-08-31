ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens release OL Tyre Phillips, clarifying picture at left guard

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Tyre Phillips had played more snaps at tackle than at guard in the preseason, raising questions about his place in the Ravens offensive line’s rotation. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Ravens have waived Tyre Phillips, according to the league’s transaction wire, parting ways with a talented but inconsistent offensive lineman who’d entered training camp in contention for the left guard spot .

Phillips, a third-round draft pick in 2020, played in 22 games and started 13 over his first two seasons in Baltimore. He opened 2021 as the Ravens’ starting left guard but suffered a knee injury in the season opener. After returning to action, Phillips lined up primarily at tackle, where he’d played at Mississippi State, but struggled. He had the team’s highest blown-block rate, according to Sports Info Solutions, and ended the season on injured reserve after another knee injury.

In training camp, Phillips quickly fell behind Ben Powers in the left guard battle, but coaches said they were impressed by his progress. He started the team’s preseason opener at left guard while Powers get experience at center.

“I think he’s doing a really good job in moving in pass protection, back and forth, punching really well, not getting bulled,” coach John Harbaugh said earlier this month. “He’s done a good job with that. The run game’s been pretty athletic. You know, he’s a guard more than he is a tackle, but it’s good to have a guy like that can get you out of a jam, get you through a game at tackle, if you need it. So I credit him for that, but he’s done well. He’s not out of the competition by any stretch.”

Phillips ultimately played more snaps at tackle than at guard in the preseason, raising questions about his place in the line’s rotation. Powers, meanwhile, sat out the preseason finale, a privilege usually afforded to starters.

When the Ravens claimed Del’Shawn Phillips off waivers Wednesday , they needed to make another roster move to fit the linebacker on their roster. By releasing Phillips, the Ravens trimmed their offensive line to 10 players, the number they’d targeted in the preseason.

NFL Network first reported Phillips’ release.

Maryland football shows off talented offense in season-opening 31-10 win over Buffalo

The high expectations for Maryland football’s offense might be warranted. Heading into the 2022 season, the combination of star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, a dynamic receiving corps that welcomes back Dontay Demus Jr. after last year’s knee injury and a veteran offensive line that features potential NFL draft pick Jaelyn Duncan generated buzz that the Terps could have one of the best ...
BUFFALO, NY
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
How adding a slider during the season solidified Spenser Watkins’ place in the Orioles rotation

In that first bullpen session in April, at the onset of a season Spenser Watkins would find a level of consistency he hadn’t yet experienced in the major leagues, Orioles pitching coach Chris Holt told the right-hander to grip a slider and hold nothing back. The first few throws were a product of that — the erratic attempts of a pitch Watkins hadn’t thrown in years. But then, as Watkins ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Orioles can’t keep pace in wild-card race, get shut out for 8th time in 5-0 loss to Athletics to close series

The overarching nature of a sleepy Sunday defeat to the Oakland Athletics is one loss in 162 games. But in September, there’s an increased significance on each outing, even when a series victory was already earned with wins on Friday and Saturday. Especially when those outings come against a team sitting firmly in the basement of their division. Before the game, manager Brandon Hyde emphasized ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ben Powers
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 31-10 victory over Buffalo

Maryland football started the 2022 season on a high note, knocking off Buffalo, 31-10, on Saturday afternoon. From a solid performance by the special teams to the penalty issues creeping back up, here are three takeaways from the Terps’ season opener at Capital One Field. Special teams steps up Maryland looked solid on special teams. Transfer kicker Chad Ryland easily converted a 45-yard ...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
