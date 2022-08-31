ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

‘Ridiculous’: At last minute, more delay in plan to build 1,000 homes in West Boca

By Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

A Palm Beach County commissioner on Wednesday called it “ridiculous” to give developer GL Homes many more months of wiggle room on a controversial, lucrative plan to build 1,000 new luxury homes in West Boca.

David Kerner was among the three commissioners who voted against postponing a vote on the plan, but they still were outvoted.

GL Homes, the developer behind the proposal, emailed the county on Tuesday asking for a postponement, saying they needed more time to discuss “questions and unresolved points” regarding a portion of the project.

Kerner, however, said the last-minute postponement was a “tactical decision because apparently the support of this proposal isn’t here right now for the project.”

The issue likely won’t be revisited until May 2023.

The much-debated proposal centers around GL Homes trading 1,600 acres in Loxahatchee to the county for the rights to build 1,000 upscale homes in the Agricultural Reserve, a 21,000-acre farming region in western Palm Beach County. The homes would be built on a vast swath of farmland on the northern fringe of West Boca, just north of Clint Moore Road and west of State Road 7.

An additional 277 homes allocated for workforce housing also would be built as part of the deal. GL Homes also proposed building a 750-acre above-ground reservoir to help the county with storage and water quality treatment.

County staff and the Palm Beach County Planning Commission have both recommended the proposal be denied.

Commissioners narrowly gave preliminary approval to the land swap in February, voting 4-3 after more than five hours of discussion. Multiple commissioners who supported the proposal in February noted they only voted yes to allow for more discussion at a later date.

Tuesday’s vote to grant GL Homes’ postponement request was once again decided by a 4-3 vote. Commissioners Robert Weinroth, Melissa McKinlay, Maria Marino and Gregg Weiss were in favor of postponing, while Kerner, Mack Bernard and Maria Sachs dissented.

The topic won’t be revisited until after November’s election, in which Weinroth and Weiss are both facing re-election. McKinlay, who also voted in favor of postponement, is term-limited.

Weinroth said the proposed land swap is a “very complicated transaction we’re considering,” adding that he believes GL Homes made a “reasonable request” and that it deserves further conversation.

Weiss, who was the deciding vote, was the only commissioner who did not give an explanation for his decision. Niels Heimeriks, a spokesman for Weiss, later told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Weiss “always grants a first request for postponement. He’s never not done so.” Heimeriks added the only reason Weiss would not do so was if the postponement was made in bad faith and “in this case he doesn’t have evidence that this was a bad faith request.”

Kevin Ratterree, a vice president for GL Homes, said in a letter to the county that they needed a postponement to deal with questions regarding their proposed water project.

Kerner said he thought it was “ridiculous” they were considering postponing the vote, adding that “all the reasons given by my friends and colleagues hold no water whatsoever.”

“[This issue] has been around since 2016,” Kerner said. “It’s been around that long because it hasn’t mustered the support to pass it into law by a majority of the board. When we talk about postponing, it’s not to have a conversation later about this water issue and here’s why: it’s a tactical decision because apparently the support of this proposal isn’t here right now for the project.”

“There’s no reason to kick this can down the road. The optics of this are not great right now. The board is being asked to postpone this for an amorphous reason.”

The proposal is part of a multi-pronged approach by GL Homes to add more than 2,500 new homes at various locations across West Boca amid a scorching housing market.

The future of the Agricultural Reserve has been a subject of fierce debate over land-preservation issues between developers and environmentalists. With Palm Beach County facing a housing shortage, developers see the farmland as prime real estate to build more houses.

But environmentalists worry the county has gradually allowed developers to chip away at the land, which they fear will lead to overdevelopment and hinder agricultural production.

Comments / 2

Angela
4d ago

This issue should never be revisited it's a bad idea, very bad idea to give any more home permits to GL. They need to move out of state, to Timbuhtu, and build there. There is enough overcrowd, over population and overdevelopment in Palm Beach County . No more super overpriced homes for super rich and super entitled new Yorkers.

Reply
2
