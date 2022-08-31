ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Pro climber Charles Barrett arrested for alleged sexual assault at Yosemite National Park

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjU29_0hcojvrQ00

A professional climber from California has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing sexual assault in Yosemite National Park .

Charles Barrett, 38, has been accused of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact, according to federal prosecutors in the state.

The US attorney’s office for the Eastern District of California made the indictment against Mr Barrett public on Tuesday. Prosecutors accuse him of forcibly committing sexual assault on two occasions and committing abusive sexual contact on a third in August 2016.

Authorities say that if convicted, Mr Barrett faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Mr Barrett is originally from Santa Rosa, California, but spent the last 15 years living in the Eastern Sierra Mountains, according to a 2019 article by Tahoe Quarterly.

“Barrett is primarily known for pioneering some of the hardest bouldering routes in California,” the article stated. “He wrote a series of guidebooks highlighting some of the most difficult problems in areas throughout Yosemite National Park and the Eastern Sierra.”

The National Park Service is investigating the case.

Yosemite is one of the most famous areas in the world for rock climbing and the home of the sport in the United States. It features iconic climbs such as the Half Dome and El Capitan.

Huge Los Angeles Unified School district hit by cyberattack

A cyberattack targeting the huge Los Angeles Unified School District over the Labor Day weekend prompted an unprecedented shutdown of the district's information technology systems as authorities scrambled to trace the perpetrators and restrict potential damage.Schools in the nation's second-largest district opened as scheduled on Tuesday and 540,000 students and 70,000 district employees were forced to change their passwords to prevent additional incursion. Though the attack used technology that encrypts data and won't unlock it unless a ransom is paid, in this case the district's superintendent said no immediate demand for money was made.Such attacks have become a growing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
