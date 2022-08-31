ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Miller: Dalíland director says actor hasn’t been removed from film after cast list snub

By Isobel Lewis
 6 days ago

Dalíland director Mary Hallon has said that Ezra Miller has not been removed from the forthcoming film after their name did not appear on a film festival cast list.

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, has been involved in several recent allegations ranging from disorderly conduct and assault to burglary.

Last week, they said that they were in a period of “intense crisis” and “suffering complex mental health issues”.

Earlier in the month, a cast list had been announced for the TIFF premiere of Dalíland, a film which sees both Miller and Ben Kingsley star as Salvador Dalí.

With Miller’s name not among the cast list, some had speculated that they had been cut from the film.

However, director Hallon has now told Vanity Fair that this is not the case and that the actor still appears in three scenes.

“[Miller] turned in a completely realised performance,” she said. “They were very professional and nice to everybody. There was no trouble or a sign of trouble on set. So it was very upsetting and terrible to read what happened later.

“Reading this stuff was very sad – very sad for everybody involved. Hopefully they are getting help for what sounds like a very, very serious break.”

Harron said that, as the film was “completely finished and wrapped”, removing Miller from the film wasn’t possible.

“It might have been different, especially if we were shooting, if there had been bad behaviour during that,” she said.

“But this all happened after the film was not only filmed, but edited and mixed and done… I’m not condoning anything they’ve done wrong. I think it doesn’t matter how talented someone is, if they’ve done anything wrong, they have to face it. I also think that clearly this is not just a young star acting out. This is much more serious. This seems like something that needs a serious intervention, which I hope has happened.”

Miller’s troubles began when a video surfaced on Twitter in 2020 that appeared to show the actor choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. No charges were ever brought against Miller over the incident.

In 2022, they went on a social media rant aimed at what they called the “Beulaville chapter” of the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina, telling the group to “kill themselves”. The Southern Poverty Law Centre, a civil rights organisation that monitors hate groups, said it wasn’t aware of any Klan activity in the area.

Miller was also accused of grooming and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of 18-year-old indigenous activist Tokata Iron Eyes.

In an interview with The Independent , the teenager’s father claimed Miller supplied them with alcohol, marijuana and LSD during their friendship, which dated back to when Iron Eyes was 12. Earlier this month, Ion Eyes denied being abused or groomed by the actor.

Most recently, Miller was charged with alleged alcohol theft in the state of Vermont. After reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses, the state police department added they had probable cause to charge Miller with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Miller’s behaviour has left the fate of Warner Bros’ forthcoming The Flash film unclear.

However, the studio behind DC productions confirmed earlier this month that the film would still be released on 23 June 2023.

Don’t Worry Darling: Jordan Peterson responds after Olivia Wilde claims movie character was based on him

Jordan Peterson has responded to Olivia Wilde who said the sinister character played by Chris Pine in her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling was based on him.The film, which debuts at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (5 September), follows the story of a Fifties couple – played by Harry Styles and Florence Pugh – whose idyllic lives are overturned when Pugh’s character Alice uncovers her husband’s dark secret after one of the neighbourhood housewives goes missing.In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Wilde spoke with fellow actor Maggie Gyllenhaal about the inspiration behind Pine’s character.“We based that character...
Don’t Worry Darling: Critics unimpressed as Olivia Wilde’s ‘hollow’ and ‘contrived’ new film premieres

Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling has premiered at the Venice Film Festival – and the first reviews are now in.The film, Wilde’s second directorial feature after the acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart, is a sci-fi thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.In a three-star review for The Independent, Geoffrey Macnab writes: “This isn’t the disaster that some predicted – but it is a messy, convoluted affair with some very contrived plotting. Styles gives a surprisingly dull and low-wattage performance as Jack. To be fair, he is playing a very dull character, a kind of Stepford husband.”Later in the...
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
Brendan Fraser moved to tears as his new movie receives six-minute standing ovation

Brendan Fraser was visibly emotional as he received a standing ovation after the premiere of his upcoming film The Whale at Venice Film Festival on Sunday, 4 September.Many journalists were full of praise following the screening at the festival, saying that Mr Fraser’s performance was worthy of an Oscar nomination.The Whale, a psychological drama, follows a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity.“Brendan Fraser is back — and he sobbed during the Venezia 79 six-minute standing ovation for The Whale,” Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, who filmed Mr Fraser’s reaction, said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Brandon Fraser arrives on red carpet ahead of The Whale premiereSpencer Pratt reveals why Lisa Kudrow is ‘one of the worst humans’ he’s ever metTaylor Hawkins' son Oliver drums in honour of late father at tribute concert
Meghan Markle criticises people for saying she was ‘lucky’ that Prince Harry ‘chose’ her

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed how she felt about people telling her she was “so lucky” the Duke of Sussex “chose her” when the pair announced their engagement in 2017.Speaking on the third episode of her podcast, Archetypes, with this week’s guest Mindy Kaling, Meghan Markle retorted: “Well I chose him too”.Markle was responding to a discussion led by Kaling in which she revealed that, when she was younger, she would value her worth on whether a man was interested in her.Meghan said: “My own experience of that, when I started dating my husband and we became engaged,...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals how ex-husband Kanye West helped her ‘arrive in high society’

Kim Kardashian spoke out about ex-husband Kanye West and how he helped her throughout her career amid a recent surge in the rapper publishing troubling things about his personal life on social media.The 41-year-old reality star addressed what she gained from her relationship with West in an interview with Interview Magazine for their “American Dream” issue.During her interview, Kardashian was asked about her fame and if there was a point where she knew that she “really arrived in high society”. She credited West with giving her the opportunity to meet new people before adding that she’s gained “respect” from...
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence recalls hilarious moment when Robert De Niro ditched her wedding rehearsal dinner

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her friendship with Robert De Niro and recalled the hilarious moment where he skipped the rehearsal dinner for her wedding. During a recent appearance on Vogue’s “73 Questions” series, the 32-year-old actor was asked to share her “favourite, quintessentially Robert De Niro story”. In response, she praised the 79-year-old actor.“He’s amazing on set,” Lawrence. “He’s just the sweetest man in the world—still very intimidating.” The duo have co-starred in quite a few movies together, including Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy.The Don’t Look Up star went on to recall how when she married...
Thomas & Friends to introduce first autistic character Bruno the Brake Car

Children’s TV show Thomas & Friends is introducing its first autistic character who has been created in collaboration with autistic writers and organisations.The new role of Bruno the Brake Car will be voiced by nine-year-old autistic actor Elliott Garcia from Reading, who the National Autistic Society helped cast.Bruno is a “joyful, pun-making brake car” who is detail-orientated and enjoys schedules, routine and knows where all the tracks lead in the area.He rolls in reverse at the end of the train, which gives him a unique perspective on the world, as he helps the other engines by keeping heavy cargo steady...
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg denounces racist criticism of The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon over ‘woke’ casting

Whoopi Goldberg has hit out at racist critics who she says have “slammed” House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for their “woke” casting.The new Amazon Prime Video Lord of the Rings series and HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel are currently among TV’s biggest hits, with the latter already shattering viewing records with its debut. However, The View host took a moment to point out on Tuesday’s (6 September) episode that despite both shows being “massive hits”, they “don’t exist in the real world”.“And there are critics who are saying, ‘They were...
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 7 Cast Speculation Swirls After Photo Leaks Online

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is seemingly around the corner and fans got a little tease of the new season when the cast photo leaked online. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the updated RHOP picture ahead of Bravo releasing it officially. Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo are featured in the image depicted for the new season. All of the housewives sport new and refreshed looks in red for the cast picture that had not been updated since Season 5. The photo was first seen on the YouTube TV show page for RHOP,...
