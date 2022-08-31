ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USS Texas battleship begins voyage for $35m repairs

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001Qli_0hcojt5y00

The only surviving First and Second World War battleship has been towed to a dry dock in Galveston , Texas , in order to undergo a $35m makeover.

Crowds lined the Houston Ship Channel on Wednesday as the 110-year-old USS Texas made its way to Galveston for extensive repair works from its home in the Houston suburb of La Porte.

According to its owners, the century-old ship will see vast repair work to solve leaks in the hull of the ship, which is known to require workers to remove about 2,000 gallons (7,570 litres) of water per minute while moving.

Once repair works are completed, it is expected to be homed in a new location in Texas where it will be able to take visitors onboard, explained president of the Battleship Texas Foundation Tony Gregory as per the Associated Press.

Mr Gregory said the towing operation went more smoothly than he had expected on early Wednesday morning, with the ship now on a nine hour journey to Galveston.

“It went smoother than we thought and quicker than we thought ... and she’s gone, down the channel,” he said.

Notably, the operation is not risk-free. There’s a chance the museum ship could sink on its way to Galveston if it takes on too much water.

Visitors have been unable to visit the USS Texas, which is also known as Battleship Texas, for the last three years in order for staff to prepare for the moving operation and repair work, which was approved by the state legislature in 2019.

Since 1948, the ship has been located at the state historic site where the decisive battle in the Texas Revolution was fought. There, it’s served as a museum and tourist attraction.

“It’s amazing to see a ship that’s 100 years old out on the water again, moving like she did for so many years. It was exciting,” spectator Tricia Thomas, who lives in the Houston suburb of Kingwood and watched the vessel pass, told the Associated Press.

The ship was previously taken to the same shipyard in Galveston for repairs in 1988.

Comments / 0

 

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship. To ensure the historic vessel, commonly known to Texas residents as the Battleship Texas, doesn’t sink and can continue hosting visitors, the foundation in charge of its care successfully towed the ship on Wednesday from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in Galveston for repairs. Tony Gregory, president of the Battleship Texas Foundation, said the process of pulling the ship by tugboats and getting it on its way went perfectly. He said any problems would have happened in the first 15 minutes and there were no issues. “It went smoother than we thought and quicker than we thought … and she’s gone, down the channel,” he said Wednesday morning.
Battleship Texas is headed to Galveston today for an extensive $35 million repair. Why it matters: The 108-year-old vessel is the only remaining U.S. Navy ship that saw action in World War I and World War II. The ship was commissioned in 1914 and was considered as one of the most powerful weapons in the world in its day.
