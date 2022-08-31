Alfredo sauce splashed across Memphis interstate after semi-truck crash

Alfredo sauce was splashed across an interstate in Memphis after a semi-truck transporting the product crashed on Tuesday, 30 August.

Footage from the scene shows a thick layer of the sauce lathered across the I-55 as crews worked to clear the northbound lanes of the interstate.

The incident brought about some cheesy tweets, with one user remarking “I’ll bet the cleanup will cost a pretty penne,” with another tweeting, “I wonder how long it took commuters to get pasta the spill site.”

