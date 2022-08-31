ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Service change to Santa Maria Regional Transit route 8 coming in September

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 4 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Regional Transit will be introducing an additional service change to bus route 8 to serve the Northern Branch Jail beginning in September, according to the city of Santa Maria.

The goal of the service addition is to provide transportation options for families during jail visitation periods, which is considered vital in the rehabilitation process, city officials said.

Route 8 will begin to serve the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on Black Road on weekends only.

The weekend service hours are from 8:45 a.m. to 6:13 p.m.

The post Service change to Santa Maria Regional Transit route 8 coming in September appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

