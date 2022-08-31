ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tessa Thompson Models Armani Privé Couture & Strap Stilettos at the Venice Film Festival Screening of ‘White Noise’

By Kristopher Fraser
 4 days ago
Tessa Thompson made a statement on the red carpet for the world premiere of “White Noise” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Venice, Italy.

The actress wore a strapless silver bodice dress with three tiered ruffles at the hemline and embroidered beaded detailing. She coordinated a sparkling black pencil skirt to complete the look and black strap stilettos. The look came straight from the Giorgio Armani archives and was originally seen on the runway at the Armani Privé spring 2009 couture collection show.

For accessories, she went for a pair of cat eye sunglasses, a diamond chain link necklace, and two statement rings.

Celebrity styling duo Wayman and Micah worked with Tessa Thompson for this look. Their client list also includes Jodie Turner Smith, Keke Palmer, and Tiffany Haddish.

Thompson’s beauty look was a different one than we usually see from the actress. Thompson’s hair is currently dyed an auburn red. For this red carpet appearance, her hair was in a wet-and-wavy look with one noticeable curl placed strategically at her hairline. She went for a natural blush on her cheeks and a glossy lip for her makeup.

“White Noise” is an adaptation of the 1985 novel by Don DeLillo which tells the story of a professor at a liberal arts college and touches on themes such as death, academia, and religion. The film will also show at the New York Film Festival in September.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore , who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

