Bark Ranger Keeps Wildlife and Visitors Safe at Glacier National Park

Gracie is a Border Collie who works to keep wildlife and visitors safe at Glacier National Park.

Considered a four-legged ranger , Gracie began her Wildlife Working Dog career in 2016 while partnering with her human, Mark Biel. Employed at the park as a natural resources program manager, it was Biel’s idea to use Gracie’s natural herding skills to warn park wildlife away from tourists.

Making the Park a Safe Place

Glacier National Park is a wilderness area spread over 1,583 square miles of Montana’s Rocky Mountains. Its hiking trails and stunning views attract millions of visitors every year.

Biel noticed that human-wildlife interactions were on the increase. Because these interactions endanger people who move too close to the bighorn sheep, mountain goats, and white-tailed deer, he proposed a solution. Thus, Gracie received specialized training in wildlife shepherding at the Wind River Bear Institute. Ever since, she’s been preventing dangerous confrontations at the park’s visitor center.

Biel and Gracie tour the park’s popular spots, educating tourists on safety while making sure the wildlife keeps its distance. Although she may be brave enough to do so, Gracie doesn’t chase the animals. Instead, she remains on a leash and manages to back away herds with the intensity of her Border Collie gaze. Going into “Bark Ranger” mode every morning, Gracie gets ready to work while driving to the park in the front seat of Biel’s truck.

A Celebrity Educator

As a Bark Ranger who works to keep wildlife and visitors safe, Gracie can go where most pets are not permitted. According to the National Park Service, “pets are allowed in developed areas, in front-country campgrounds and picnic areas, along roads, in parking areas and in boats on lakes where motorized watercraft are permitted. Pets are not permitted on trails, along lake shores, in the backcountry or in any building.”

Often recognized by her many fans, Gracie helps Mark educate the people who flock to see her park appearances. She even stars in her own Instagram account , which boasts 35,000 followers.

