Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
The 11 Best Songs and Albums of Summer 2022
The soundtrack of summer 2022 was filled with music from Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Drake, and more.
Fat Mike Says NOFX Will Break Up – ‘Next Year Will Be Our Last Year’
NOFX to break up? Bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett may be the happiest clown with the biggest frown, but it appears he's planning on disbanding the veteran California punk rock act in 2023. Will NOFX say So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes next year for real?. According to responses...
Popculture
Bill Pitman, Guitarist on Legendary Songs, Dies at 102
Bill Pitman, a guitarist and bassist who was a member of the legendary Wrecking Crew group of studio musicians in Los Angeles, died on Aug. 11. He was 102. Although few outside the music industry knew his name, his musicianship can be heard on Elvis Presley's "Blue Hawaii," Barbra Streisand's "The Way We Were" and The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations." He played the ukelele on "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," the Oscar-winning song from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
wegotthiscovered.com
After final tour, it will no longer be NOFX’s job to keep punk rock elite
Bust out your Vans and take advantage of the last time you’ll get to see punk legends NOFX in person. The band, which formed in 1983, will break up next year, according to singer Fat Mike’s Instagram. The singer responded to a comment on a post and wrote: “Next year will be [NOFX’s] last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mimi Barks drops the shadowy new single nihil, announces Deadgirl mixtape
Nu-gen star Mimi Barks has announced the arrival of her new mixtape, DEADGIRL, and shares its first single, nihil
Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks and More Featured on New Gorillaz Album
The Gorillaz have shared the star-studded tracklist for their new album “Cracker Island,” to be released Feb. 24 via Warner Records. On the 10-track bill is Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. The set’s announcement arrived on Wednesday morning with its first Tame Impala and Bootie Brown-featuring single “New Gold.” Gorillaz had previously debuted the single live during their headlining set at All Points East in London on Aug. 19, with both Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, joining the band onstage. The album, described in a press release as an “energetic,...
British Reggae Band Aswad Announces Death of Vocalist Angus 'Drummie Zeb' Gaye at 62
"Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally," read a statement from the band on Friday Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye, the lead vocalist for the British reggae band Aswad, has died, according to a statement from the band on Friday. Gaye was 62 years old. "It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus 'Drummie' Gaye," the statement read. "Drummie was the lead vocalist for the iconic band...
Colorado State Fair Prize Reopens the Debate Over AI and Art
What happen when a state fair’s art prize sparks a heated debate over the future of artists and illustrators? For all intents and purposes, that’s what took place recently at the Colorado State Fair. As a New York Times article by Kevin Roose explains, one of the winners was Jason M. Allen’s “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial” — an intricate image that would not look out of place on the cover of an award-winning science fiction novel.
RELATED PEOPLE
This TikTok-Viral & 'Magic' $14 Foot Scrubber Is Said to Reduce Foot Pain Easily
TikTok has turned us onto some life-changing products, from kitchen organization finds to beauty tools we didn’t know existed. However, one of our favorite things to find on TikTok is something to improve our bathroom experience. And we may have found an affordable tool that’ll help our sore, aching feet! A TikTok account by the name of @mik.zenon uploaded an Amazon favorite video that almost instantly went viral. The viral video titled “Mother’s Day Gift Ideas” showed a series of must-have products for our moms (or ourselves!) Out of all of them, we’re most intrigued by was the foot scrubber that...
South Philly 12-year-old turns lemonade stand into social media phenomenon
Micah Harrigan is a South Philadelphia 12-year-old known across our area and on social media for his Micah’s Mixx sidewalk lemonade stand. But he isn’t letting success go to his head.
Music for Four Guitars
Bill Orcutt’s career has been as winding as his approach to the guitar. Formerly of the Miami noise group Harry Pussy, he has played free improv with musicians like percussionist Chris Corsano, recorded a string of solo guitar records, and even coded open-source software. On Music for Four Guitars, he takes another new direction. It’s a rigidly structured quartet for multitracked electric guitars that weaves tiny rhythmic phrases into expansive tapestries, drawing on the tenets of early minimalism and New York guitar groups like Glenn Branca Ensemble, and adding bluesy riffs and taut, distorted tones to the mix.
Stereogum
Michael Stipe Releases New Single On First Commercially Available Bioplastic Vinyl
Way back in 2018, former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe shared a snippet of his first-ever solo song, “Future If Future,” in support of the March For Our Lives. It’s a song about how people have the power to affect positive change on the world, and today it’s being sold on a new eco-friendly form of record designed to counteract the negative environmental impact of vinyl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Stream The Fast And Nasty Self-Titled Debut From Basque Punks Flash
The primitivist punk band Flash hail from Gipuzkoa along the Northern coast of Spain, part of the autonomous Basque region overflowing with alternate dialects heavy on letters like x and z. When I spent a quarter studying in Pamplona years ago, the Basque Country was my favorite area to visit; it’s so beautiful. But Flash’s music is not beautiful. It’s the opposite of beautiful. This band plays hard, fast, nasty punk rock with a retro tint — the kind of runaway-train hardcore that explodes into string-bending classic-rock lead guitar explosions while peeling around in the muck and mire. Their new self-titled album is out today, and you should stream and/or buy it via Bandcamp below.
Guitar World Magazine
Solar Guitars expands its roasted maple necks and fanned fret options in latest 11-strong drop
Solar sure knows how to do a guitar drop. In true Solar fashion, the metal guitar brand – which is owned by YouTuber and Swedish shredder Ola Englund – has debuted 11 fresh models, which bolster its collection of fanned fret and roasted maple neck-equipped axes. Highlights from...
Stereogum
George FitzGerald – “Passed Tense” (Feat. Panda Bear)
This Friday, London electronic producer George FitzGerald will release his new album Stellar Drifting. Today he’s ramping up the anticipation for the project by releasing a collaboration with Domino labelmate Panda Bear, who has historically sounded amazing on artful dance tracks by the likes of Daft Punk and Braxe + Falcon. He once again glows on “Passed Tense,” backed by FitzGerald’s airy garage-adjacent beat. “Working with Noah on this track was such a highlight,” FitzGerald writes in a press release. “The tone of his voice and his lyrical style are both so unique. It put the music and the whole record in a completely new context emotionally and stylistically.” Listen below.
The Best Song From Every Black Keys Album
The Black Keys have delivered many incendiary tracks in a career spanning more than two decades. Singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney emerged from Akron, Ohio shortly after the turn of the millennium, proudly wearing their influences on their sleeves. By blending of classic rock, garage rock and blues,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CCR’s Doug Clifford to Release Lost LP ‘California Gold’ Featuring Bobby Whitlock
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford has found in his “vault” what was thought to be a lost studio album. Now, he’s set to release it. The new record, California Gold, features famed singer Bobby Whitlock, along with many other notable players. It’s set to drop this fall on September 9.
Justin Hayward Releases Folky New Song ‘Living for Love’
The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward reflects on youthful innocence with his folky new single, "Living for Love." "I’m driving through the land we knew to find that sacred ground / Where moonlight on the innocence, wildest dreams were found," he sings over strummed acoustic guitar and airy synth pads. "We lay there ’til the break of day, lovers me and you / I had to give my heart away; what else could I do?"
Comments / 0