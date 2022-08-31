ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Daddy Kane To Perform ‘Long Live the Kane’ On Ja-Rule’s Streaming App

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago

Big Daddy Kane is set to perform his classic album Long Live The Kane through ICONN Media, the live streaming entertainment marketplace founded by Ja Rule. The live VIBES Concert Series showcase is scheduled for Sept. 28.

“THRILLED to have the ICONNic Big Daddy Kane as our next VIBES guest,” expressed Ja Rule in a press release. “ VIBES on ICONN is the only place to see artists like Big Daddy Kane in this type of setting and now, we’re excited that we’ll be streaming on Apple TV!”

For his one-night-only return to the stage, the veteran rapper is slated to deliver his iconic hits including “Ain’t No Half Steppin'” and “Raw.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuoTj_0hcoijTj00

The VIBES Concert Series features artists performing their classic albums with a live band, telling the stories behind the songs that shaped culture. It aims to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience, showcasing their favorite artists in an intimate setting. Fans can also enjoy meet-and-greets and chat in real-time with their peers as well as artists during live VIBES broadcasts.

Additionally, ICONN Live will begin streaming previous VIBES concerts on the platform including Ja Rule’s Pain Is Love from Sony Hall in celebration of the album’s 20 th anniversary as well as Only Built 4 Cuban Linx aka The Purple Tape by Raekwon and Ghostface Killah of The Wu-Tang Clan.

For more information and to stream the upcoming VIBES concert with Big Daddy Kane, fans can download the ICONN Live App in the Apple App Store or visit the official website.

Chuck D And Kurtis Blow Form The Hip Hop Alliance, Rap's First Official Union

