ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lisa Marie Presley Opens Up About Grief Two Years After The Death Of Her Son

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoODA_0hcoiWxA00

For a while, Lisa Marie Presley withdrew her online presence after the death of her son, Benjamin Keough, and broke the silence pledge for the first time when her late father’s biopic, Elvis, was released. Recently, she penned an open letter about the trauma of losing a child and wrote extensively on grief. She ensured the message was passed across on National Grief Awareness Day and hoped to stir people to talk more about their pain. “I’m saying all this, on this particular day, “National Grief Awareness Day,” in the hopes that I can help raise some awareness on grief and loss,” the letter reads.

The King’s daughter says though she experienced the painful loss of her father, Elvis Presley when she was nine, she isn’t as doleful as she is with her son’s death. “I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far. But this one, the death of my beautiful, beautiful son? The sweetest and most incredible being that I have ever had the privilege of knowing, who made me feel so honored every single day to be his mother? Who was so much like his grandfather on so many levels that he actually scared me? Which made me worry about him even more than I naturally would have? No. Just no … no no no no …,” she writes.

Never could have thought it would happen to her

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwLIE_0hcoiWxA00
Instagram

Lisa bared her heart and became honest about how she never thought she could ever be in such a situation. Before his death, whenever she came across parents who lost their children, she would abandon them because they stood for what she feared the most. Sadly, the last two years (Benjamin died by suicide in 2020) have opened her eyes to view life from a different dynamic.

“If I’m being honest, I can understand why people may want to avoid you once a terrible tragedy has struck. Especially a parent losing their child because it is truly your worst nightmare. I can recall a couple of times in my life where I knew parents who lost their child and while I could be there for them when it happened, I avoided them after and never bothered to follow up with them because they quite literally became a representative of my biggest fear. I also low-key judged them, and I swore I’d never do whatever it was that I felt they either did or neglected in their parental actions and choices with their child,” she says.

Lisa accepts the “cold hard truth” about grief

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31g96A_0hcoiWxA00
THE TALK, (from left): Sara Gilbert, Lisa Marie Presley, (Season 3, aired Feb. 15, 2013). photo: Lisette M. Azar / ©CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

Lisa has accepted that life isn’t always fair; however, she wants people to change the status quo. She hopes people can be there for those grieving because the sorrow never really leaves. “Grief is incredibly lonely. Despite people coming in the heat of the moment to be there for you right after the loss takes place, they soon disappear and go on with their own lives and they kind of expect for you to do the same, especially after some time has passed. This includes “family” as well. If you’re incredibly lucky, less than a handful will remain in contact with you after the first month or so. Unfortunately, that is a cold hard truth for most,” she says.

“So, if you know someone who lost a loved one, regardless of how long it’s been, please call them to see how they are doing. Go visit them, they will really really appreciate it, more than you know …,” Lisa encourages.

The blame that comes with losing a child

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1Ejq_0hcoiWxA00
LISA MARIE PRESLEY, publicity portrait, promoting her CD, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, 2003. (c)Capitol Records. Courtesy: Everett Collection.

Additionally, she understands that not everyone can relate to the bereaved’s agony, but she wants anyone who has lost a loved one to connect with others in the same situation. She claims this helps her a lot, “I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day, and that’s hard enough to now live with, but others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else. This is where finding others who have experienced a similar loss can be the only way to go. Support groups that have your specific kind of loss in common. I go to them, and I hold them for other bereaved parents at my home. Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone.”

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
People

Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

In honor of National Grief Awareness Day, Lisa Marie Presley penned an emotional essay about what she's learned in the time since her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020 Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Benjamin Keough
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is requesting control over her estate after the actress died without a will.Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALSThe tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.On Wednesday, August 31, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#I Can Help#Suicide
The US Sun

Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?

ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’

No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family

An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Bruce Willis’ wife Emma copes with ‘paralyzing’ grief amid his aphasia

Emma Heming is “learning to live” alongside her grief after her husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. The model, 44, posted an Instagram video of herself gardening and working out in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming told her followers. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” The actress went on to share wisdom from Willis’ 31-year-old daughter, Scout, writing, “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in...
HOME & GARDEN
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy