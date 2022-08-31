Carol Burnett Trending On Twitter Sparked Fears Of The Worst For Fans

On Monday, Carol Burnett became a topic of great interest that started trending on Twitter. Unfortunately, with Burnett now 89, and in the wake of so many beloved celebrities passing away, fans of the groundbreaking comedian feared she was trending because she had died. This, in turn, kept the spotlight on her name and sparked further concern.

Fortunately, the initial reason Burnett’s name came up so much was a cause for celebration rather than mourning. It was on Monday afternoon that the Saturday Night Live Twitter account asked fans who they would like to see hosting the show. Fans understandably proposed giving Burnett the responsibility, sparking some fun discussions but also no shortage of fear for those who saw her name and no context.

Fans want to see Carol Burnett host ‘SNL’

It was Monday afternoon that the SNL Twitter page shared a graphic asking, “Who do you want to host SNL?” The caption further bid, “let us know in the replies!” There were a lot of proposals, from Steve Martin to Mariska Hargitay. With a reply shared onto his own page, comedian Patton Oswalt chimed in, “Guys, Carol Burnett. Come ON. Please?” His post actually gained more likes and retweets than the original SNL survey.

Patton Oswalt proposed Carol Burnett as the next SNL host / Twitter

In the comments, people very avidly supported this idea. Some did note, though, “I’d love to see her host but, man, that’s such a grind of a week for anyone let alone an 89 year old.” But another pointed out that Betty White hosted when she herself was 88, making her the oldest person so far to host SNL. Another user appreciated Oswalt suggested a comedy veteran, adding, “Carol being an absolute comedic genius should help.” A nostalgic user echoed this sentiment, saying, “I spent so much time watching her show with my mother. Yes, please!” More comments flooded in outside of Oswalt’s post suggesting Burnett, calling her assignment as host “long overdue.”

Supporting Carol Burnett made her trend, which had other fans worried

In addition to causing concern seeing Carol Burnett trending, the SNL post also inspired surprise when people learned she had not hosted before / Twitter

For those who had not seen the traction Burnett was getting on that SNL post, seeing her trending on Twitter seemed like a cause for concern. One user said as much, posting, “Carol Burnett was trending and y’all scared the hell outta me.” Once the worry died down, the user was able to add, “They just want her to host SNL. How in the world has this comedic genius not been given this platform.”

If she hosted, Burnett would be the oldest yet / ©Bravo/courtesy Everett Collection

Another wrote, “Seeing Carol Burnett trending and it’s because people want her to host SNL. Shew. Was going to have a bit of a sad moment there.” Fortunately, fans probably don’t have to face a different kind of sad moment: Burnett turning down such an invitation. In a 2016 interview with Larry King, she was asked if she would ever want to host the show. “If I was asked,” she confirmed. In terms of health, it seems the most extensive surgery Burnett has had was corrective dental surgery to address an overbite from a weak chin. Hopefully, things stay positive and we get to see a new oldest SNL host soon!