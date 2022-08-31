ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carol Burnett Trending On Twitter Sparked Fears Of The Worst For Fans

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryjk5_0hcoiHxV00

On Monday, Carol Burnett became a topic of great interest that started trending on Twitter. Unfortunately, with Burnett now 89, and in the wake of so many beloved celebrities passing away, fans of the groundbreaking comedian feared she was trending because she had died. This, in turn, kept the spotlight on her name and sparked further concern.

Fortunately, the initial reason Burnett’s name came up so much was a cause for celebration rather than mourning. It was on Monday afternoon that the Saturday Night Live Twitter account asked fans who they would like to see hosting the show. Fans understandably proposed giving Burnett the responsibility, sparking some fun discussions but also no shortage of fear for those who saw her name and no context.

Fans want to see Carol Burnett host ‘SNL’

It was Monday afternoon that the SNL Twitter page shared a graphic asking, “Who do you want to host SNL?” The caption further bid, “let us know in the replies!” There were a lot of proposals, from Steve Martin to Mariska Hargitay. With a reply shared onto his own page, comedian Patton Oswalt chimed in, “Guys, Carol Burnett. Come ON. Please?” His post actually gained more likes and retweets than the original SNL survey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09m1hq_0hcoiHxV00
Patton Oswalt proposed Carol Burnett as the next SNL host / Twitter

In the comments, people very avidly supported this idea. Some did note, though, “I’d love to see her host but, man, that’s such a grind of a week for anyone let alone an 89 year old.” But another pointed out that Betty White hosted when she herself was 88, making her the oldest person so far to host SNL. Another user appreciated Oswalt suggested a comedy veteran, adding, “Carol being an absolute comedic genius should help.” A nostalgic user echoed this sentiment, saying, “I spent so much time watching her show with my mother. Yes, please!” More comments flooded in outside of Oswalt’s post suggesting Burnett, calling her assignment as host “long overdue.”

Supporting Carol Burnett made her trend, which had other fans worried

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdfZu_0hcoiHxV00
In addition to causing concern seeing Carol Burnett trending, the SNL post also inspired surprise when people learned she had not hosted before / Twitter

For those who had not seen the traction Burnett was getting on that SNL post, seeing her trending on Twitter seemed like a cause for concern. One user said as much, posting, “Carol Burnett was trending and y’all scared the hell outta me.” Once the worry died down, the user was able to add, “They just want her to host SNL. How in the world has this comedic genius not been given this platform.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5P8H_0hcoiHxV00
If she hosted, Burnett would be the oldest yet / ©Bravo/courtesy Everett Collection

Another wrote, “Seeing Carol Burnett trending and it’s because people want her to host SNL. Shew. Was going to have a bit of a sad moment there.” Fortunately, fans probably don’t have to face a different kind of sad moment: Burnett turning down such an invitation. In a 2016 interview with Larry King, she was asked if she would ever want to host the show. “If I was asked,” she confirmed. In terms of health, it seems the most extensive surgery Burnett has had was corrective dental surgery to address an overbite from a weak chin. Hopefully, things stay positive and we get to see a new oldest SNL host soon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4db1H0_0hcoiHxV00
Fans want to see Burnett host SNL / Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / ImageCollect

Comments / 4

Related
DoYouRemember?

Who Are Carol Burnett’s Kids? Meet Carrie, Jodie, And Erin

Emmy-winning comedian Carol Burnett tried her best to connect with her three children, Carrie, Jodie, and Erin, from her marriage to Joe Hamilton, despite her own rough childhood. In an interview with Fresh Air, she revealed how she struggled to cope with her parents’ addiction: “My dad drank before my mother did … But Daddy, when he drank, just became sweeter. There wasn’t a mean thought in his body … But he was ineffectual. He couldn’t hold a job. You know, he was just hopeless — he had that disease.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Larry King
Person
Betty White
Person
Carol Burnett
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Snl
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
The List

Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days

Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy