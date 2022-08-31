ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans claim WR Tyler Johnson off waivers from Buccaneers

 4 days ago
The Houston Texans are adding to their depth at receiver.

The Texans put in a waiver claim for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Tyler Johnson, who did not make the NFC South team’s 53-man roster on Tuesday.

With the Texans having third place in the waiver order, getting Johnson was no problem.

The Buccaneers selected Johnson in Round 5 of the 2020 NFL draft. The former Minnesota receiver caught 48 passes for 529 yards and two touchdowns through 31 games, six of which he started.

The Texans already have wideouts Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Moore, and Phillip Dorsett on the 53-man roster. Johnson figures to be another target for second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

Broncos lose WR Seth Williams to Jaguars

If the Denver Broncos were holding the final open spot on their practice squad for wide receiver Seth Williams, it will have to be filled by a different player now. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Williams to their practice squad over the weekend. After failing to make Denver’s 53-man roster, Williams drew interest from other teams and it seems that he believes he will have a better shot of promotion with the Jaguars than with the Broncos.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey tabbed as 'heavy favorite' for CPOY

A lot of folks have forgotten exactly who Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is. But not Peter King. In his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” the NBC Sports scribe ran down his predictions for the 2022 season. And among those forecasts was his selection for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award—an honor he sees McCaffrey taking home after going through a pair of disappointing seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
