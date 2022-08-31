ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone, TN

Limestone babysitter accused of leaving baby home alone

By Jeff Keeling, Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPRm8_0hcoi86D00

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Limestone woman is charged with felony child abuse and neglect after allegedly leaving a 1-year-old she was babysitting alone in her home strapped in a car seat.

Sarah L. Smith, 37, was arrested Monday after Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Taylor responded to a call from the child’s father, who had gone to pick the baby up.

According to Taylor’s affidavit of complaint, the father said when he arrived at Smith’s residence, her vehicle wasn’t there. He said he called Smith, who allegedly told him that the baby was inside the home “strapped in his car seat on the couch.”

However, “the suspect stated to the witness that she had taken her children with her, and the reason she didn’t take [their] child was because he had fallen asleep,” according to the court document. It adds that Smith told the father she would only be gone for eight minutes.

The affidavit states that the baby’s father reportedly walked through the front door of the residence to find his child unaccompanied inside the home before leaving with the 1-year-old.

Smith was arrested Monday night and jailed but has since been released on a $5,000 bond. She was arraigned in Sessions Court Tuesday, and her case is set for Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

HIL123
4d ago

This Blows my mind! Who does that?? That poor baby! Makes you wonder how many other times she had done the same thing or worse! You don’t just leave a baby strapped in a car seat ALONE AT HOME! 😳 I don’t care if you are only gonna be gone 2 minutes! Don’t do it!

Sabrina Sandifer
4d ago

she needs to be under the prison. seriously she takes her kids of course. it don't matter if the baby was asleep or not. u never leave a baby by themselves EVER!!!!

Tracy Nelson
4d ago

totally stupid!!!! you never leave the room with a baby in/out of car seat....how dumb can a person get.....sides that she takes her children and leaves fricken ridiculous 🙄....anyone could have walked in an took that baby 👶 while she was gone....thank God the father showed up when he did.....I hope and pray that they take her kids away from her....hard telling how old they are and how many times she has left them alone also!

