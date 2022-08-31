Read full article on original website
Gerald “Dwaine” Worthey, 75
Gerald “Dwaine” Worthey, age 75, of Louisville, Illinois passed away at 6:00 am, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home in rural Hord. Dwaine was born on May 29, 1947, in Effingham, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wanda (VanDyke) Worthey. He attended school at the Hord Grade School and North Clay High School. He married Anita Vogel on July 13, 1968, in Stewardson, Illinois and they shared 54 years of marriage.
Marjorie C. Huckabee, 95
Marjorie C. Huckabee age 95 of Speedway, Indiana formerly of Newton passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 in Indiana. Graveside services will be held at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Brooks Cemetery, rural Jasper County with Bro. Scotty Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 10th at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton, Illinois.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 50 year old Kenneth R. Lowe of Effingham for possession of 5-15g of meth with intent to deliver. Kenneth was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27 year old Abby L. Klitzing of Altamont for a Moultrie County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Abby was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Cumberland Falls To 0-2 After 40-22 Loss To Tuscola
Cumberland kept fighting but in the end the Pirates ran out of gas and fell to Tuscola 44-20. Cumberland moved the ball well on offense for the first half of the game. Tuscola didn’t score the first score of the game until 8.8 seconds left in the first half. Cumberland would respond with two scores in the third quarter to go up 14-7. Tuscola then scored twice after to take a 19-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Effingham Noon Rotarians Learned About Missions Work In Africa And The PAVE Project In Recent Meetings
Effingham Noon Rotarians learned about missions work in Africa and the PAVE project in Effingham in the past two weeks. On August 24th, Rotarian Norbert Soltwedel introduced club members to Britt Odemba, a missionary for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Kenya. The school where Britt works began with 20 students in 2013 and has grown to more than 360 students. Britt, her husband and their two children were in the area to visit with Norbert and Sunrise Rotary’s Kevin Miller, who visited Kenya in recent years as part of a Rotary helping endeavor.
Jodi Thoele Gives Details On Upcoming Events In Recent Interview
There are lots of events coming up in the Effingham area, and Director of the Effingham Convention & Visitors’ Bureau Jodi Thoele gave details on what you can expect. The interview was conducted by our very own Eric Frye. She first discussed what’s happening this weekend. She also...
City Of Newton Announces Upcoming Road Closure
Indiana Railroad has requested a road closure to do some necessary maintenance work to the IL 130 crossing in Newton. Anticipated dates are September 12 – 17, 2022. Please follow the designated IDOT detour routes of Martin/Foster/Hutton and Wilson/Scott. For this reason, there will be NO PARKING on Wilson...
