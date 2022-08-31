Read full article on original website
Related
Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Staying With Bill After He Cheated
In 1998, Google became a thing, the first Apple iMac debuted, and Titanic cleaned up at the Oscars, per Insider. It was also a big year for political scandal at the highest level. In January 1998, as rumors were swirling about an affair President Bill Clinton had with a White House intern Monica Lewinsky, the president went on TV and said, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky" (via U.S. News). Bill's wife, Hillary Clinton, claimed the allegations were nonsense. However, by August, Bill acknowledged the affair had happened — and that it was wrong — and DNA on Lewinsky's dress was tested against Bill's. By December 1998, Bill was impeached by the House for lying under oath and for obstruction of justice, via Time. Over the years, Bill has also been accused of sexual harassment and assault by four women, which he has denied, per Business Insider.
Rob Schneider Roasted for Saying He’d ‘Absolutely’ Sacrifice His Career for His Right-Wing Political Beliefs
Rob Schneider has no qualms about publicly voicing his political beliefs, even if it jeopardizes his acting career at this point. That’s what he claimed to Glenn Beck earlier this week, and now, fans are asking just one question on Twitter: what career?. Schneider appeared on Glenn Beck’s podcast...
Fox Host Says With Straight Face That Trump Never Attacked a ‘Whole Group of People’
Taking aim at President Joe Biden for recently describing the “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism,” Fox Business guest host Sean Duffy claimed on Tuesday that while former President Donald Trump “used harsh language” he “never went after a whole group of people.” Yes, you read that right.
Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
RELATED PEOPLE
Donald Trump asked daughter Ivanka to get him a meeting with Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, Jared Kushner says in upcoming memoir
Donald Trump wanted to meet Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, per Jared Kushner's upcoming memoir. Trump wanted to establish a "cordial relationship" with Clinton, per the memoir, seen by The Hill. He changed his mind when Clinton supported Jill Stein's election recount, Kushner writes. Donald Trump asked his daughter...
Jamie Foxx Has Stunned The Internet With His Flawless Impression Of Donald Trump
I'm sharing this not to bring attention to Donald Trump, but to showcase the sheer talent and brilliance of Jamie Foxx.
'The Daily Show' Digs Up Old Clips To Put Fox News' Hypocrisy On Full Display
Pundits at the right-wing network seemed to be much more passionate about correctly handling classified information in 2016.
Barack and Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at a local film festival
The Obamas were just some of the famous faces at the 20th annual Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival. Two of Martha’s Vineyard’s most famous summer vacationers made an unannounced appearance at the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival (MVAAFF) over the weekend. Barack and Michelle Obama walked out...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Documentary Makes Shocking Claim About Eric And Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship
By many accounts, the Trump brothers are on the same page about many things — including some issues that maybe they shouldn't be, such as tax evasion (via Vanity Fair). Donald Jr. and Eric have been business partners and share so much in common, namely that they both call former president Donald Trump "dad." Both men said "I do" at Mar-a-Lago — although Eric is still married to his wife, Lara (via Town & Country).
Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’
Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
NBC's Chuck Todd On Chopping Block After 'Meet The Press' Ratings Plummet, Female Replacement Already In Works
CNN isn't the only network shaking things up. Radar told you first: NBC's longtime anchor Chuck Todd is on the brink of being fired after his show, Meet The Press' ratings continue to tank — and they've already secured a backup to replace him if they decide to ax him from the Sunday program.David Gelles, the new producer at Meet the Press, who hails from CNN, is holding Todd's future in his hands. Gelles' “first order of business" is to decide whether to retain the 50-year-old journalist. Despite recently signing a two-year contract extension with NBC, RadarOnline.com has discovered that...
Ex-Fox Host Slams Laura Ingraham, Fox for Throwing in ‘Trump Towel’
Newsmax host Eric Bolling pounced on Laura Ingraham’s apparent skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s potential run for office, using the opportunity to knock his former Fox News colleague and the network itself. Regarding another Trump presidential campaign, Ingraham said on a podcast Monday that “we’ll see whether...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting
Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
According to Lisa Kudrow, Jerry Seinfeld Believed ‘Seinfeld’ Was Responsible for the Success of ‘Friends’?
Jerry Seinfeld reportedly believed 'Seinfeld' was responsible for 'Friends' early success. At least, he insinuated it when he met Lisa Kudrow in the 1990s.
Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady
It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
Jordan Klepper Gets Goosebumps As Trump Rally Turns Even Weirder Than Usual
“Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper hit the campaign trail again, turning up at last week’s Donald Trump rally in Wisconsin to speak to the MAGA faithful. Once there, he found the conspiracy theories go far beyond the 2020 election and involve Michael Jackson, pedophiles, pizza, 9/11, Osama bin Laden, John F. Kennedy Jr. and more.
AOL Corp
Lara Trump incorrectly claims that Donald Trump had 'every authority' to take documents from White House
Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Monday, with guest host Will Cain, where she spoke about the FBI raid on her father-in-law’s Florida home at his Mar-a-Lago resort, reportedly searching for highly classified documents the former president took with him when he left the White House.
Lawrence O'Donnell Says Lindsey Graham's Riot Threat Puts Him In This Bad Place
The MSNBC host blasted the Republican senator for warning of riots if Trump is indicted over classified documents.
EW.com
Alec Baldwin responds to Rob Schneider's SNL criticism: 'They must be doing something right'
Alec Baldwin has come to the defense of Saturday Night Live after alum Rob Schneider recently ripped the show. In an Instagram video posted Thursday, the 17-time SNL host remarked that it "must be an incredibly slow news cycle if we're talking about Rob Schneider's thoughts about Kate McKinnon playing Hillary Clinton so many years ago." While Baldwin said he finds Schneider "very, very funny" and noted that he had a "great run" on the show, he also offered an observation.
Comments / 1