'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC

Washington Examiner
North Carolina's Cooper announces $206M in grants to extend broadband to underserved areas
(The Center Square) — Nearly 85,000 North Carolina households and more than 2,400 businesses in 69 counties will receive improved internet access through $206 million in grants announced by Gov. Roy Cooper this week. The $206 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants are in addition...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina officials solicit applications for $27.9M for Rural Transformation Grants
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is soliciting applications for $27.9 million in available grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, which disperses federal money aimed at supporting rural economic development projects. The North Carolina Department of Commerce announced on Thursday it is now accepting applications for a second...
howafrica.com
Meet The Brothers Behind A Multi-Million Dollar Tire Business In The U.S.
Brothers Rashad and Kamard Johnson are the founders of the multi-million-dollar commercial tire empire, GTT Commercial Tires, headquartered in Richmond. Rashad, the elder of the two, worked in a variety of industries, including sheetrock, seal coating, and paving. He would later become an inspiration to Kamard, who grew up seeing him always attempting to be his own man and essentially blaze his own trail. The two brothers first ventured into a car dealership and it led them to start GTT Commercial Tires, according to thetruckingentrepreneurspodcast.com.
WITN
North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
foxwilmington.com
Amidst complaints and an investigation, N.C. based solar provider says another company is to blame for shortfalls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Solar energy is having its moment in the sun as more people are making the switch to alternative energy sources. But as with many emerging technologies, more companies are capitalizing on the product. As the industry becomes crowded, some companies are facing backlash from customers.
Durham among one of popular travel blogger's '22 most underrated US destinations'
Durham, N.C. — Durham was named one of the most underrated U.S. travel destinations, according to a CNN Travel list published Sunday by a world-famous travel blogger. The list cited Durham's boom in population, culture, and sports as a reason people should visit. "Few American cities have experienced a...
Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
Go Blue Ridge
Police in Rural North Carolina Use New Phone Tracker
Police agencies in Rural North Carolina and other regions of the country suburban Southern California have started using a new cell phone tracking tool called fog reveal. The controversial phone tracking system was developed and sold by a Virginia-based company called fog data science LLC. The company and subsequent technology was developed by former high-ranking department of homeland security official under ex-president to George W. Bush.
Armadillos advance Northward across the US as temperatures rise, more sightings reported in North Carolina
The nine-banded armadillo is native to Central and South America. The creatures moved to Southern Texas in the mid-1800s and have been Texas’s state mammal for more than two decades. As warm weather spreads across the U.S, armadillos have been steadily moving north for over 100 years.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. elections board won't fight for checks on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any voter intimidation.
North Carolina: Still the Worst Place to Work in America
If you've ever had a job as a waiter or a bartender in North Carolina, you already know that an hour of your work is worth a mere $2.13—not even enough to buy a cup of coffee. The minimum wage for workers who receive tips (yep, $2.13 an hour)...
North Carolina, other states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes […]
MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?
EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
wraltechwire.com
These four factors are changing the real estate market in the Triangle
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
NC board says Democratic legislative candidate can still run
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Democratic nominee for a key North Carolina legislative seat this fall remains a candidate, the State Board of Elections ruled on Friday, rejecting a local decision that found evidence she didn’t live in the district where she’s running. Along party lines, the Democrat-majority board voted 3-2 to reverse the findings […]
WRAL
Living in North Carolina: 11 inspiring reasons why North Carolina is the perfect place for you and your family
Why Your Family Should Consider Living In North Carolina. If you're looking for a place with mild temperatures, scenic surroundings, and friendly faces, consider living in North Carolina. North Carolina has plenty to offer newcomers - from excellent educational institutions to thriving job markets and family-friendly towns. And from the coastal areas and the Outer Banks in the east to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Here are the reasons why moving to North Carolina is a great idea for you and your family.
