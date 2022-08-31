'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC

Brothers Rashad and Kamard Johnson are the founders of the multi-million-dollar commercial tire empire, GTT Commercial Tires, headquartered in Richmond. Rashad, the elder of the two, worked in a variety of industries, including sheetrock, seal coating, and paving. He would later become an inspiration to Kamard, who grew up seeing him always attempting to be his own man and essentially blaze his own trail. The two brothers first ventured into a car dealership and it led them to start GTT Commercial Tires, according to thetruckingentrepreneurspodcast.com.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO