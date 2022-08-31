ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans 2022 practice squad tracker: Grayland Arnold returns

By Mark Lane
 6 days ago
The Houston Texans have finalized their 53-man roster, passed through the waiver period, and can now sign players to their practice squad.

Here is a list of the practice squad players the Texans have signed thus far. Houston will be able to keep 16 practice squad participants for the 2022 campaign.

In one of the surprises from Wednesday, the Texans signed former 2018 third-round tight end Jordan Akins to their practice squad. Akins had spent the offseason program and preseason with the New York Giants.

