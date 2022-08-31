Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trea Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Amed Rosario starting Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Salvador Perez in Royals' Sunday lineup
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Perez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting third in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Perez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Victor Robles batting ninth on Sunday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Robles will start in center field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the Mets. Josh Palacios moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Robles for 5.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
J.D. Martinez sitting for Boston on Sunday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Martinez will move to the bench on Sunday with Franchy Cordero starting in left field. Cordero will bat eighth versus right-hander Dane Dunning and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Cordero for...
numberfire.com
Nick Castellanos starting for Philadelphia on Friday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castellanos is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Castellanos for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vazquez was originally slated to begin Sunday's game on the bench. However, after Martin Maldonado was scratched, that will change. Now, Vazquez is starting behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson.
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez sitting for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Harrison starting at third base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
numberfire.com
Ryan O'Hearn starting Saturday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Ryan O'Hearn is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. O'Hearn is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project O'Hearn for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Friday
New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. Darin Ruf moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor starting for Milwaukee on Saturday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
numberfire.com
Lewis Brinson in San Francisco's lineup Sunday afternoon
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Brinson is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Brinson for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 RBI and 6.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Christian Yelich sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yelich will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting in left field. McCutchen will bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 10.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez starting Sunday afternoon for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Mullins for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez batting third for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alvarez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels. David Hensley returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alvarez for 15.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Twins starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Jimenez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
