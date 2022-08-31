Read full article on original website
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
At a 131-year-old maritime academy along Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts, people who will build the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm are learning the skills to stay safe while working around turbines at sea. Some take to the tasks fairly easily since they’re veterans of marine fields or construction....
Tasting New York at the New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just as the name suggests, the Taste New York exhibit at the New York State Fair allows folks to try out different food and drink products locally made in the state of New York. For some vendors, it’s a chance to show off a family...
Hiwire Honeybees at the New York State Fair
GEDDES N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beekeepers across New York are at the Fair giving people a taste of what it’s like to make honey!. It’s an industry that keeps the state pollinating as long as the weather plays in their favor. Ray Lowe has had a sweet job...
Troopers crack down on drunk driving for Labor Day weekend
(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police say they will increase their patrols over Labor Day weekend to decrease the amount of drunk and reckless driving. Labor Day weekend usually means there is an increase in heavy traffic, which means there is also usually an increase in accidents, serious injuries, and deaths. Police say they will be out in the force to remove unsafe and impaired drivers from the highways in New York State.
Interim Fair Director tests positive for COVID-19
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Interim New York State Fair Director Sean Hennessey will miss the final days of the 2022 fair. Hennessey announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19. First Deputy Commissioner of the State Department of Agriculture & Markets, Steve McGrattan, will assume Hennessey’s duties in his absence. McGrattan lead the State Fair for several weeks prior to Hennessey’s appointment.
Damp end to Labor Day Weekend
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) So far this Labor Day Weekend Syracuse has dodged the wet weather. We won’t be as lucky on Monday, though. A cold front moved through Central New York on Sunday with little fanfare. There were a few showers and storms to the south of Syracuse in the afternoon but we expect showers to turn into a steady rain overnight.
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
Newsmakers: DEC Commissioner, Secretary of State, Comptroller visit State Fair
STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — This week’s edition of Newsmakers features conversations with multiple state leaders who visited the Great New York State Fair over the past week. Nearly a week after Governor Kathy Hochul visited the State Fair, the Republican running against her, Lee Zeldin, made his own...
Large fire in Lafayette Friday evening
(WSYR-TV) — A large house fire has broken out on Webb Road in LaFayette Friday evening. 911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that LaFayette Fire Department and others are currently working to put out a detached garage on 2961 Webb Road. Dispatchers say they are unsure of what caused the...
NewsChannel 9 kicks off SU home opener weekend with pep rally
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The loud house made their way to the final NewsChannel 9 live broadcast at the Great New York State Fair and fans of all ages were pumped up for Syracuse University’s home opener against Louisville Saturday night. Syracuse University marching band members, cheerleaders, dance team,...
