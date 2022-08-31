Read full article on original website
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Sept. 1
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 1, E. Warlow Drive, GPD. A Coca-Cola manager called the police...
county17.com
Driver cited after driving car into hotel Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers located and cited a man who allegedly admitted to driving his car into the National 9 Inn last night, resulting in significant damage to the building, authorities said Friday. Gillette Police officers and Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call after it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. (9/2/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Sept. 2:. At 5:15 a.m. to Wrangler Court for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 8:33 a.m. to Parkside Circle for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through August 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Aug. 21 through Aug. 27. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
Grassfire sparked after rifle rounds damage fire department vehicle, transformer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Large-caliber rifle rounds were reportedly fired at a vehicle storage shed and a power transformer yesterday afternoon, sparking a grassfire north of Recluse, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheney said Friday. At least one round was fired at a Campbell County Fire Department vehicle storage shed on...
county17.com
Gillette horseshoe club leader announces 2022 State Horseshoe Championships winners
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 2022 State Horseshoe Championship returned to Gillette Aug. 27 and 28. Gillette’s Fireside Horseshoe Club hosted the event at Fireside Lounge, 114 US-14, Gillette. Club leader Chris Nannemann provided County 17 with the list of championship winners. For each division, players are split into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyo4news.com
Local student competes in National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Rodeo: broncs, steers, horses, ropes, reins, and shotgun shells? That’s right, in many states including Wyoming, shooting sports have become an integral part of high school rodeos. Shooters follow the same rodeo trail as a bronc rider or barrel racer would, except instead of bringing along a riggin or a 1200 lb animal, they come equipped with a .22 rifle or shotgun. Isaac Frandsen, a 15-year-old sophomore of Rock Springs, qualified for his first National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming in the summer of 2022 as a freshman.
county17.com
Monte Vista Lane water shutoff scheduled for Sept. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Some Monte Vista Lane residents will experience a water shutoff from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7. Contractor DRM and engineer KLJ are connecting a new water main in the area. Monte Vista Lane from Cimarron Drive through the cul-de-sac will be closed through Oct. 14,...
county17.com
Forecast: Labor Day weekend will be dry, breezy, right for fire weather conditions
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A little bit of haze this morning will hang around today as the sun rises in the sky, but Campbell County should see a bright, sunny Labor Day weekend. The high today is forecast at 86 degrees, making today the coolest of the week after a weak cool front passed through the region Thursday night. Winds should come from the northeast at 11 to 13 mph with gusts to 23 mph.
