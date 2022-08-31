ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Residents celebrate National Cinema Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of movie theaters nationwide and across the Rockford region celebrate National Cinema Day with tickets selling for $3. This new day of the year is to help draw movie-goers into the theater during Labor Day weekend, commonly one of the slowest weekends for theaters. One woman read a book called ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and wanted to see it on the big screen. When she found out she could see a movie for $3 in Rockford, she didn’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Remembering On The Waterfront: ten years later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For long time Rockfordians, this may surprise you. But it’s now been a decade since On the Waterfront filled the downtown streets every Labor Day weekend. In it’s heyday, On the Waterfront was Illinois’s largest music festival with more than 100 performers in seven music...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford church throws festival on the West Side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The West Side of Rockford used to packed with thousands going to the waterfront on Labor Day weekend, but that ended 10 years ago. However, a West Side church is now trying to bring some of that fun back with an event called “Park Fest.” “People are coming out today because […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport shows off some art in the park

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport’s Krape Park has turned into an art showcase for the past 15 years, and Sunday was no different. The Freeport Park District and Art Museum joined forces to put on “Art in the Park.” Festival goers got the chance to see works from local artist, as well as partake in […]
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

If you love Latino culture, this Rockford tamale festival is for you

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a fiesta! Tamale Fest is right around the corner, so here’s what you need to know to get the most out of this celebration. Tamale Fest starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3923 E. State St. in Rockford. Admission is $10 per person and there will be tons of chances for trophies, good food, dancing and fun.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Labor Day parade returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will have a Labor Day parade this year for the first time since before COVID-19. The annual event that snakes through downtown was canceled the last tow years because of the pandemic, but families can line the streets Monday morning and get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend. The parade […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

6 Best Romantic Spots To Share an In-Car Kiss in Rockford

Making out in the car is the kind of moment every relationship needs. Often. Here are the most romantic spots for those kisses, some are playfully risky. 6 Best Romantic Spots To Share an In-Car Kiss in Rockford. (the last two might be your favorites if your make-out sessions get...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Minister preaches ‘A Labor of Love’

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - The director of Rockford Urban Ministries with more than 35 years of helping those who are oppressed preaches his labor of love in Caledonia Sunday. Campbell feels that it’s fitting to share his labor of love message on labor day weekend and dozens of members of the Caledonia Congregational Church were inspired by the Sunday sermon.
CALEDONIA, IL
gleasonfamilyadventure.com

Things to Do in Janesville, WI

Have you ever gone somewhere without fully knowing what you will encounter? I came to Janesville, WI, on a hosted trip and was introduced to a beautiful place. It wasn’t just one thing that drew me in and captured my heart. I think it was like a puzzle; when all the pieces of the community fit together, it’s perfect. Words that came to mind as I explored this area and still reverberate are revitalized, strong, relaxing, inviting, and adventure.
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Found This Beautiful Dog, Know The Owners?

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Active Search For A Missing Kayaker in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s women only self-defense class

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A women only self-defense class is held on Saturday to educate experienced and beginner gun owners on how to safely, and responsibly, use their fire arm. Whether you own a gun, are considering buying a gun or just want to learn how to defend yourself from...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Bites of Beloit returns for third year

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
BELOIT, WI

