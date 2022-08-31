Read full article on original website
Residents celebrate National Cinema Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of movie theaters nationwide and across the Rockford region celebrate National Cinema Day with tickets selling for $3. This new day of the year is to help draw movie-goers into the theater during Labor Day weekend, commonly one of the slowest weekends for theaters. One woman read a book called ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and wanted to see it on the big screen. When she found out she could see a movie for $3 in Rockford, she didn’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.
