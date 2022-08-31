Read full article on original website
Statewide non-profit supports energy storage concept developed by WVU grad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Country Roads Angel Network has announced an $80,000 investment in a start-up battery technology company established by a WVU finance graduate. Parthian Battery Solutions, developed by Auggie Chico, is a low-cost eco-friendly method of repurposing electric vehicle batteries for use as residential and commercial solar energy storage systems. At the end of the battery life in a car, the system is still capable of storing 85-percent of the original capacity. The technology prevents batteries and thousands of pounds of toxic battery materials from entering landfills.
West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
Counties with the most seniors in West Virginia
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop Friday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped below 300 in the Mountain State on Friday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped by 27 to 282, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 41 people in intensive care (down one) and 11 people on ventilators.
WV Italian Heritage Festival concludes with Outdoor Mass
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday was the third and final day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. Sunday was the last day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The festival concluded with an outdoor mass to start the day followed by shows, music, food, and fun. This is...
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
A Real Discussion About Potentially Firing Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown said it all after West Virginia lost to Pitt, 38-31, in the Backyard Brawl. “There was a little over six minutes to go in the game. It was 4th and about a foot. We’re up seven,” Brown said following the game. “You can pin ’em, and we did. 6:01 to go — I looked up at the clock — and they had to go 98 yards and we’re up by seven. If you go for it there and you don’t get it, then they got a short field and three timeouts. Best answer I can give you is, if I had to do it again, I would do the same decision.”
West Virginia reports continuing rise in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases rose another consecutive day from Thursday to Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were at 3,362 on Friday, up 211 from 3,151 on Thursday. The state also reported 996 new cases were received since the last report on Thursday.
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
As the "Dog Days" of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties.
WVU Medicine Health Report: Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, medical experts talk about Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension. Watch the video above to learn more.
COVID-19 omicron boosters coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received the first doses of the new COVID-19 omicron booster, a state official said Friday. The initial allotment to the state will be around 50,000 doses, which James Hoyer, director of the interagency task force on vaccines, said will grow to more than 100,000 in the next several weeks.
Ginseng harvesting season opens up
West Virginia's ginseng harvest season has kicked off, allowing hunters to once again harvest Appalachia's endangered wild ginseng. Until Nov. 30, hunters will be able to harvest any ginseng they come across, so long as they comply with regulations.
West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey
SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
West Virginia Poison Center announces return of poster contest
TAYLOR COUNTY—Are you a creative mind in kindergarten through 12th grade? The West Virginia Poison Control Center is hosting a poster contest and is seeking youths to help create awareness of poisons and, in turn, save lives. To be eligible for the contest, youths must be residents of West...
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
Bridgeport's Victor Gabriel Appointed to State BOE
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Victor L. Gabriel and Dr. Christopher A. Stansbury to the West Virginia State Board of Education. “Both of these men are extremely qualified to fill these roles,” said Gov. Justice. “I know their hearts are in the right place, and I know they.
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
More than $370,000 raised for disaster relief in W.Va., Ky.
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Catholic parishes in West Virginia raised more than $370,000 to support recovery efforts related to the series of natural disasters in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky from May to August. Most Rev. Mark Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said $369,557 was collected at...
