WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man arrested for check fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after a two-day search by local law enforcement. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 42-year-old Joseph Conner on Sunday, September 4, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks around the Hub City. The three most recent incidents...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg PD arrest six juveniles, recover 16 firearms
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six juveniles are behind bars after a joint investigation between two Pine Belt law enforcement agencies. The Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department worked in cooperation to recover 16 weapons and arrest six male juveniles from Lamar County with the following ages: one 15-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old. The suspects received multiple felony charges.
WDAM-TV
2 women suffer injuries in Saturday shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women suffered injuries after a shooting Saturday. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Forest Glen (Bonhomie) Apartments on Country Club Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Teens arrested after shooting injures two in Hattiesburg
UPDATE: 09/04/2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Six teenagers are facing felony charges after authorities recovered 16 weapons in connection to the shooting. Hattiesburg police said a 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year old boy, all of Lamar County, have been arrested. Charges include two counts of aggravated assault for the […]
WDAM-TV
Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to...
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
WDAM-TV
Runaway Hub City teenagers found safe, according to HPD
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two teenagers who reportedly ran away have been found. The Hattiesburg Police Department has confirmed that 16-year-old Raven Magee and 17-year-old Kamya Magee have been located and are safe. Raven and Kamya were reported as runaways after they were last seen leaving their home in the...
WDAM-TV
Hub City man wanted on felonies for cashing fake checks at city banks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are asking for help locating a Hattiesburg man wanted on multiple felonies for cashing fake checks at banks in the city. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Joseph Conner, 42, has active warrants for forgery-uttering. HPD has listed three of the most recent...
WDAM-TV
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
Group wanted in Broad Street shooting case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people in a video who may be connected to a recent shooting. A home in the 400 block of Broad Street was hit by gunfire on Sunday, August 14. No one was injured, but police are searching for the people or […]
WDAM-TV
Teenager reported missing out of Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager has been reported missing from the Forrest County area. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Carrie Anderson was last seen at her grandmother’s home on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community on Thursday. Anderson is described as a white...
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
WDAM-TV
Historic Sumrall church ‘deteriorating’ due to flooding, services canceled
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Founded in 1904 and rebuilt in 1952, St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church is a staple and safe haven for the Sumrall community. With the pandemic interrupting services for the last two years, church members said they’re ready to get back in pews, but now there’s a bigger issue - water damage due to continuous flooding.
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. deputies find $100,000 worth of narcotics after traffic stop
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A routine traffic stop in Lamar County led to the arrest of three burglary suspects and the seizure of almost $100,000 worth of prescription narcotics. The suspects - Earnest Dwayne Hudson, III, Corry Wayne Cornett and Byron Anthony Edwards, Jr. - were reportedly driving a...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.
WDAM-TV
2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
WDAM-TV
Local Pastor Receives Double Kidney Transplant
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Hattiesburg pastor received a double kidney transplant. Pastor Edward Ruffin Jr. of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi says that the bi lateral transplant was a surprise; he was only expecting one kidney at the time. “They told me that they had a...
Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
Police investigating after Mississippi lawn care worker killed while on the job. Leaf blower was found still running on his back.
Police are investigating the death of a lawn care worker who was shot and killed while on the job. The leaf blower the victim was operating was still running on his back when officers responded to reports of the shooting. Gulfport Police are investigating the death of Kelvin Simmons Jr.,...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Deputies said rescued horses were in ‘dying condition’
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies rescued two malnourished and neglected horses in Moselle after worried neighbors alerted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department about the horses’ dire situation. “When several concerned citizens start calling, then you have to do something,” said Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall, JCSD. “You have...
