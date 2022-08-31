ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Mar-a-Lago Labor Day: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Was former President Donald Trump planning on having a covert Labor Day sale of highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club residence, or did he already have one? That concern was considerably heightened when it was disclosed that over 40 classified document folders recovered at Mar-a-Lago were empty of their contents.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: Glenville moving up after big win at Avon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Auto-shop warehouse collapses during overnight fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an auto shop warehouse Friday morning on the city’s West Side. The fire happened before 5 a.m. at Clark Auto Machine Shop on West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. On the scene, there were 13 fire companies, and it took 50 firefighters to extinguish the fire, according to a post on the city fire department’s Twitter account.
CLEVELAND, OH
