This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
CHN Housing Partners offering assistance to low-income residents needing help with their summer energy bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Low-income residents still have time to apply for help with their summer energy bills through the CHN Housing Partners. The Home Energy Assistance Program Summer Crisis Program ends Sept. 30. CHN runs the program locally under a contract with state of Ohio. Applicants through CHN must be Cuyahoga County residents. Close to 2,000 families were helped last year through CHN.
The time to worry about oppressive college debt is before you sign the loan agreement: Ted Diadiun
CLEVELAND -- “An entire generation is now saddled with unsustainable debt,” President Joe Biden told reporters regarding the plans he announced Aug. 24 to commit a half-trillion of our dollars to canceling as much as $20,000 in college loan commitments per person for tens of millions of Americans.
Income taxes made easy? Maybe a first step in making Cuyahoga County’s cities, villages a unifying force
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lee Weingart wants to simplify your taxes. The Republican candidate for Cuyahoga County executive is proposing wiping out the byzantine structure of municipal income taxes and credits in favor of a flat income tax split with cities throughout the county. The flat tax would replace cities and...
Younger generations of workers could give labor unions the comeback they deserve: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – So I heard recently that 71% of us think unions are good stuff. I don’t know what the other 29% think, but I do wonder if some of the 29% don’t understand what unions are and aren’t aware of what unions accomplished over the decades or why they are so needed today.
Westlake home offers stunning outdoor space for under $1.6M: House of the Week
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Nestled on a quiet cul de sac, the brick and half-timbered home at 1390 Glenbrook Lane is oozing with curb appeal. But it’s what’s behind the house that truly dazzles. Sitting on the edge of a ravine and surrounded by trees, the home boasts multiple decks and an expansive pool deck offering plenty of opportunities for both fun and relaxation.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
The time is now to act to head off coming opioid overdose surge: editorial
As cleveland.com’s Gretchen Kuda Croen recently reported, modeling suggests that a tidal wave of drug overdose deaths is coming – to Ohio and the nation. And with Ohio, the seventh most populous state, ranked No. 4 in drug overdose deaths in 2020, there’s little doubt that the state and region will again be in the eye of this tragic storm.
Beers for September: 8 different sippers as summer begins to fade
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This month, we tried eight beers ranging from Double India Pale Ales to a Sour Ale, gluten-free beer and several others. This month’s beers range from 4.8% to 11.7% alcohol. As a reminder, our monthly reviews cover beers not made in Northeast Ohio but ones...
Welding-giant Lincoln Electric announces plans to make electric vehicle chargers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lincoln Electric is taking 127 years of experience making welders and motors and channeling it toward a new industry — electric vehicle charging. The company plans to have a working product by year’s end. The Cleveland-based company is planning to design and manufacture Level...
Meet the Bay Village native whose new job is to grow Cleveland’s population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sara Greicius left Cleveland in 2011 for college, then moved to New York City after graduation. Now she’s back in Northeast Ohio and working to convince others to follow her lead.
Cuyahoga County proposing solutions to placement crisis to prevent youth staying at DCFS office
CLEVELAND, Ohio – At least 617 times in the last four years, children were housed more than one day at the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center office building because they had nowhere else to go – but Cuyahoga County officials believe they’ve found a solution. David...
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
Mar-a-Lago Labor Day: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Was former President Donald Trump planning on having a covert Labor Day sale of highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club residence, or did he already have one? That concern was considerably heightened when it was disclosed that over 40 classified document folders recovered at Mar-a-Lago were empty of their contents.
Cleveland.com Top 25: Glenville moving up after big win at Avon
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.
Maltz Museum seeks your help in testing new AI version of Rev. Otis Moss Jr.: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The public is invited to become beta testers for the newest addition to the Maltz Museum’s permanent collection. Using state-of-the-art technology, the museum has partnered with StoryFile to capture the life story of Cleveland icon and civil rights activist the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr. as an Interactive Conversational Biography.
Cleveland City Council members knock on residents’ doors to address concerns, offer more community engagement
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell walked the neighborhoods of his East Side ward, talking with residents, listening to their victories and complaints and working to fix their concerns. There is the crumbling, condemned house on East 117th Street and Temblett Avenue, where students from Stephanie Tubbs Jones...
Car stolen from Cleveland recovered: Avon Lake police blotter
Officers were notified by dispatched that Sheffield Lake Police Department had been pursuing a stolen car that had entered Avon Lake on August 17. Officers located the unoccupied car, which had been stolen from Cleveland, behind a residence on Redwood Boulevard. It was released to the owner. Falsification: Beck Road.
Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second season of “911 Crisis Center” – which chronicles calls handled by Chagrin Valley Dispatch – premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Oxygen. The series follows the dispatchers and supervisors at the Northeast Ohio 911 call center as they...
Auto-shop warehouse collapses during overnight fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an auto shop warehouse Friday morning on the city’s West Side. The fire happened before 5 a.m. at Clark Auto Machine Shop on West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. On the scene, there were 13 fire companies, and it took 50 firefighters to extinguish the fire, according to a post on the city fire department’s Twitter account.
